Nespresso's commitment
Turning coffee grounds into compost for rice fields, and offering the rice produced to a food bank to support people in need: this is the Nespresso “Da Chicco a Chicco” program in Italy. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
14/12/2020 08:57updated: 15/01/2021 17:50
12 comments
Alfred B.08/01/2021 13:09
Can we all say "Marketing bull s**t!". I don't think anyone is blind enough not to realise that companies like this will not do anything without profit...
Emma T.08/01/2021 08:38
Brava
Alex G.24/12/2020 20:39
But you keep putting the coffee in plastic pods... Bit of a contradiction.
Alex T.24/12/2020 16:38
Please tell me that the rice tastes like coffee!
Elia C.24/12/2020 08:36
I don't understand why this rice is sold only to poor people? Or destine to them and not general public?!
Teri F.23/12/2020 13:22
Every little helps,maybe you can have a word with tescos to have all its deliveries can be in cardboard boxes that they can then recycle into paperbags for shoppers no need for plastic simple if you try
Louis G.23/12/2020 10:44
By Nestlé’s own figures only about 20% of their Nespresso capsules are actually recycled. Massively wasteful to sell coffee wrapped in aluminium boxes to slot into machine for the slight convenience of a few saved seconds of piling coffee grounds into a coffee machine.
Craig B.22/12/2020 14:14
And what is happening with those pods?
Debbie S.22/12/2020 13:12
I wonder if Nestle make the coffee or rice farmers families buy their own water back first, before making this grand and rather hypocritical gesture so they can blow their own trumpet? Or do they just imagine everyone will just forget?
Ratna D.22/12/2020 12:52
Very good idea
Steve M.21/12/2020 23:25
Nice photo Scott he’s your double 👍
Gastao G.21/12/2020 08:37
Lovely