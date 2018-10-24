back
Travis Alabanza, the unapologetic performance artist
“Black liberation is not black liberation while it is queer- and transphobic.” Meet Travis Alabanza, the black, gender non-conforming, queer, trans performance artist shaking up London’s theatre scene. ✊🏿🏳🌈 [Part 1 of 8 profiles on Brut UK for #BlackHistoryMonth ]
24/10/2018 16:52
76 comments
Bill S.02/11/2018 19:20
Chris M.26/10/2018 22:29
Tony F.26/10/2018 09:11
Roy B.25/10/2018 21:18
Precious X.25/10/2018 21:02
"We don't need to learn about more straight black men doing things"..... Ignorance
Iosif B.25/10/2018 19:51
Rafhan H.25/10/2018 19:06
you are not alone brother hopefully you will find what you are stay strong the world is a cruel place
Charlie W.25/10/2018 18:58
Graeme D.25/10/2018 18:58
You are one personality away from being sectioned.
Alex D.25/10/2018 18:55
Chris S.25/10/2018 18:54
Geoff C.25/10/2018 18:52
Really ! Who cares just another self obsessed individual shouting “I’m different so you all must listen to what I have to say “ !!!!
Jack O.25/10/2018 18:52
Craig H.25/10/2018 18:52
Has this nut not seen kinky boots... pretty sure that film beat him to the stage of tansgender black guy lol
Darcy A.25/10/2018 18:50
Matas V.25/10/2018 18:45
Lewis B.25/10/2018 18:45
William C.25/10/2018 18:45
I’m pretty sure a lot of the world doesn’t care and you pretty much make your own problems.
Rory H.25/10/2018 18:44
Shelley C.25/10/2018 18:43
You are a beautiful human being!!