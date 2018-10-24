back

Travis Alabanza, the unapologetic performance artist

“Black liberation is not black liberation while it is queer- and transphobic.” Meet Travis Alabanza, the black, gender non-conforming, queer, trans performance artist shaking up London’s theatre scene. ✊🏿🏳‍🌈 [Part 1 of 8 profiles on Brut UK for #BlackHistoryMonth ]

