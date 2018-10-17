back

Robot makes history in UK Parliament

Pepper the robot made an appearance in Parliament to answer questions from MPs. She was spot on. 🤖

17/10/2018 14:32
  • 120.3k
  • 15

Politics

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. Robert Mugabe is dead

  3. Theresa May, Boris Johnson and the "glass cliff"

  4. The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger

  5. How much has ghost Brexit cost?

  6. The UK vs the Netherlands on floods

9 comments

  • محمد ا.
    19/10/2018 20:50

    سبحان اللة نفس حركات احمد اخوية بس هذا ذكي

  • Paul F.
    19/10/2018 16:26

    the takeover has begun

  • Dan W.
    19/10/2018 13:42

    - we are sooooo screwed 😬

  • Sol C.
    19/10/2018 12:36

    ???

  • Megan A.
    19/10/2018 09:16

    this was the thing I saw yesterday

  • مرتضى ا.
    19/10/2018 03:23

    والبرلمان مالنا صارله 16 سنه مامتفاهمين كطيعه ماكو التاخذكم 😂

  • Miral S.
    18/10/2018 12:54

    لازمنا واحد مكان بوتفليقه

  • زهير ا.
    18/10/2018 12:49

    هاي العقول و عقول الي تذابحوا علمود ديج سوه 😉

  • Ingrid C.
    18/10/2018 07:10

    She sounds like Vanessa.. 😁👍🏼