back

Meet Lionel Messi

The man who carries Argentina's hopes to win the World Cup was once considered too small to play football. This is the life of Lionel Messi. 🇦🇷⚽️

26/06/2018 17:30
  • 191.6k
  • 61

Sports 🏋️‍♀️

  1. The strange story of rugby balls

  2. The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  3. The life story of Gareth Thomas

  4. Usain Bolt's 5 biggest life moments

  5. Decode: Cricket victory nothing to do with Europe?

  6. Why is the U.S. football world cup team so good?

27 comments

  • Hamid B.
    05/07/2018 08:55

    his refusal to play with Israel made him wonderful human coz he recognized deprivation of Palestinians !!!

  • Glorimar C.
    03/07/2018 03:46

    mira esto. Se ve medio bobito lol pero está cool

  • Doreen G.
    01/07/2018 15:06

    Sorry dude!

  • Romello J.
    01/07/2018 01:51

    No world Cup mi boss sorry

  • ابو م.
    01/07/2018 01:50

    خرجت بلدك وكذلك أنت غير ما سوفا عليك ياجزمه ياهوديه أسوأ لاعب عندما أراه في الملعب أشعر بالقرف

  • Ssã M.
    01/07/2018 00:04

    يهودي

  • Bela B.
    30/06/2018 23:08

    يهودي بن يههودي

  • Zahrae A.
    30/06/2018 22:55

    والله ما يساوي ولا فرنك مثقوب

  • Raydi K.
    30/06/2018 21:39

    Marina

  • Youcef D.
    30/06/2018 08:15

    Sale juif, tu ne mérite pas de jouer avec une E. N, pro sioniste.

  • Sinneh O.
    29/06/2018 21:35

    is the best player in the world

  • Rachid A.
    29/06/2018 13:37

    أمشي يا نقش

  • Aashma B.
    29/06/2018 04:02

    😊😊

  • Miguel M.
    29/06/2018 03:47

    No eres normal, eres un argentino corriente como maradona

  • Timizar T.
    28/06/2018 21:39

    Missi it,s men juif

  • سمير س.
    28/06/2018 20:37

    تفوووووووووووووووووووووووه عليك يااااكلب

  • Chokri H.
    28/06/2018 20:13

    7ayawene

  • Stanley I.
    28/06/2018 14:23

    G.O.A.T

  • Laven R.
    28/06/2018 11:42

    gwem ladangy bw 😁

  • Raju B.
    28/06/2018 09:10

    interview pachi hera Hai !