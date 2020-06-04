5 coronavirus scam artists
Phishing scams, "virus-killing" toothpaste, and Silver Solution — here are five ways people are trying to profit of off coronavirus. 💰🦠 (via Brut News)
5 ways people are attempting to profit off the coronavirus pandemic
Here’s how various people are trying to profit off the mass hysteria around the globe.
Pastor Jim Bakker tried to sell his Silver Solution product as a coronavirus cure
The televangelist was sued by the state of Missouri for false advertising. His show has been selling the “coronavirus potion” for donations ranging in price from $80 to $125. Bakker originally rose to fame due to his Praise the Lord television ministry which then crashed in 1987 after it was revealed that he had paid nearly $265,000 to a former church secretary after a sexual encounter with her.
Scott Disick is selling $130 hoodies encouraging people to wash their hands
In response to the coronavirus, Disick added some new pieces of merchandise to his clothing line @talentless which was created in 2018. The pieces include a tshirt and hoodie with the phrase “Please wash your hands” that come in four different colors.
Alex Jones is hawking virus-killing toothpaste
Jones has acquired a large portion of his wealth by selling health-enhancement and survivalist products on his website. The FDA has stated that “nanosilver” is not effective against any disease. In fact, there are no approved drugs, products, or vaccines to treat or cure the coronavirus at this point.
Price-gouging on hand sanitizer
Some stores have been drastically increasing the price of hand sanitizer as demand increases and supplies run low. Amazon has also struggled to prevent Purell listings as high as $350 a bottle.
Phishing scams
Online scammers are targeting people worried about the virus. Hackers have been posing as the World Health Organization and the CDC in an attempt to steal private data. These scams have popped up in Australia, and the U.K., and the FBI is tracking several in the United States.
Anesha H.04/06/2020 16:53
Alex jones for me is the worst, listening to your programming on the radio causes cancer 😂😂😂😂😂
Brut India03/19/2020 05:38
A factory of fake hand sanitisers was busted in north India:
Sherry K.03/19/2020 05:03
They r all sickos May Allah punish them for there greed
Zenobia P.03/19/2020 03:03
Jesus warned many wolves will come using His name these people shall be dealt by God Almighty in the day if judgement . About hand sanitizer don t allow merchants to fool replace it dor vinager is more powerful to kill I had filled spray bottle too good
Denna M.03/18/2020 22:55
Jim baker should never be able to scam people again , after what he did p.t.l. club. He should be banned.
Shazia Z.03/18/2020 19:22
https://www.facebook.com/127989700566127/posts/3100694769962257/
Shazia Z.03/18/2020 19:21
This is nothing compared to India, where people are selling cow urine for Rs 500 as cure for coronavirus.
Cyril M.03/18/2020 16:35
Greediness make them really blind 😢
Lilith C.03/18/2020 16:10
Sad people are scamming others during this current pandemic
Karen E.03/16/2020 11:06
People this needs to be shared.
Walter B.03/15/2020 06:42
If you drink poison, you won't get virus. Bad choice though.
Robert G.03/14/2020 13:13
ITS Your choice AMERICA IF you drink CORONA BEER , you get CORONAVIRUS IF you drink BUD LIGHT BEER , You get BUDLITE - TITUS take your pick just saying
Barbarella M.03/14/2020 12:24
Unbelievable!!! People are doomed!