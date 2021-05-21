back
This Start Up Will Change The Way You Send Packages
LivingPackets's THE BOX reduces the cardboard and plastic waste generated by sending and receiving packages. Find out more about this environment-friendly packaging here... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
05/21/2021 1:32 PM
2 comments
Brut India11 hours
LivingPackets is a startup supported by La Poste, founding partner of Viva Technology. See you every Friday to discover the “Innovations that matter” and at between June 16-19, 2021: https://bit.ly/3wqI5Gy
Rahul S.11 hours
Further corana has also increased use of plastic drastically.