back

This Start Up Will Change The Way You Send Packages

LivingPackets's THE BOX reduces the cardboard and plastic waste generated by sending and receiving packages. Find out more about this environment-friendly packaging here... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

05/21/2021 1:32 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:19

    3 myths about plastic pollution

  2. 3:04

    TBT: Professional soccer player watches himself play as a kid

  3. 4:53

    A toxic tour of pollution on Chicago's southeast side

  4. 4:25

    Pati Ruiz Corzo: protector of Mexico's Sierra Gorda

  5. 4:50

    The lies about plastic packaging

  6. 2:18

    La Bouche Rouge: how to make sustainable makeup

2 comments

  • Brut India
    11 hours

    LivingPackets is a startup supported by La Poste, founding partner of Viva Technology. See you every Friday to discover the “Innovations that matter” and at between June 16-19, 2021: https://bit.ly/3wqI5Gy

  • Rahul S.
    11 hours

    Further corana has also increased use of plastic drastically.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.