back
Two Entrepreneurs On A Mission To Make Fashion Sustainable
"A single garment takes five or six factories to produce, and no one realises that." These two entrepreneurs found a solution to make fashion more sustainable—providing brands with recycled materials from all over the world. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
04/23/2021 12:38 PM
- 88.1K
- 494
- 12
1 comment
Brut4 days
Fairly Made is a startup incubated at "La Maison des Startups" by LVMH, 's founding partner. Discover the "Innovations that matter" every Friday at between June 16-19, 2021: https://bit.ly/2QobilW