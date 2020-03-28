More people are cooking in quarantine

“Hi there, my name's Meryl MacCormack. I'm a personal chef living outside of Boston, Massachusetts. We're staying at home these days. And I want to show you what you can do if you find you have run out of mayonnaise and you don't have anything to put in with your canned tuna that you bought.” This personal chef is sharing two essential recipes for cooking during quarantine with Brut. Here are the two recipes for cooking in confinement.

Mayonnaise without eggs

The first recipe is for mayonnaise without any eggs. It is a vegan mayonnaise with aquafaba. Aquafaba is the liquid from canned chickpeas. Chef MacCormack explains, “You can take the chickpeas and you can save this liquid in a jar in your fridge for maybe up to a week and use it later. It's also a good substitute for baking. You can make meringues with it. You can do a lot of different things with it.” The ingredients for this recipe are water from chickpeas, mustard, salt, vinegar, oil, and either sugar, honey, or maple syrup.

Salted herbs

The next recipe is for salted herbs. MacCormack understands how difficult it can be to use up all your fresh, delicious hers. So, she came up with this recipe as a solution. She shares, “I have another bunch of cilantro here that's looking a little sad as well. And I'm going to show you how to make herb salt, which you can then freeze and use to add to your food, to add delicious nutrition from herbs, as well as flavor and stop wasting food.” The ingredients you need for salted herbs are simply kosher salt and herbs. She also reminds people to always wash their fruits and vegetables. “And there you have it. We have cilantro salt!”, she concludes.

Brut.