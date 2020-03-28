Cooking in confinement
Boston chef Meryl MacCormack shares how to use leftovers like chickpeas and wilting herbs in your cooking during lockdown. 👩🍳
More people are cooking in quarantine
“Hi there, my name's Meryl MacCormack. I'm a personal chef living outside of Boston, Massachusetts. We're staying at home these days. And I want to show you what you can do if you find you have run out of mayonnaise and you don't have anything to put in with your canned tuna that you bought.” This personal chef is sharing two essential recipes for cooking during quarantine with Brut. Here are the two recipes for cooking in confinement.
Mayonnaise without eggs
The first recipe is for mayonnaise without any eggs. It is a vegan mayonnaise with aquafaba. Aquafaba is the liquid from canned chickpeas. Chef MacCormack explains, “You can take the chickpeas and you can save this liquid in a jar in your fridge for maybe up to a week and use it later. It's also a good substitute for baking. You can make meringues with it. You can do a lot of different things with it.” The ingredients for this recipe are water from chickpeas, mustard, salt, vinegar, oil, and either sugar, honey, or maple syrup.
Salted herbs
The next recipe is for salted herbs. MacCormack understands how difficult it can be to use up all your fresh, delicious hers. So, she came up with this recipe as a solution. She shares, “I have another bunch of cilantro here that's looking a little sad as well. And I'm going to show you how to make herb salt, which you can then freeze and use to add to your food, to add delicious nutrition from herbs, as well as flavor and stop wasting food.” The ingredients you need for salted herbs are simply kosher salt and herbs. She also reminds people to always wash their fruits and vegetables. “And there you have it. We have cilantro salt!”, she concludes.
Brut.
9 comments
Fernando A.04/07/2020 19:02
les do it Wham!!!
Mary D.04/07/2020 14:18
Very nice. Thank you
Dezeraei G.04/07/2020 05:02
Cool
Chris B.04/06/2020 21:42
why do you say erbs , when it has a letter h , HERBS
Thomas E.04/05/2020 23:01
who eats chickpeas
Meryl MaCormack04/05/2020 13:27
Hi Gloria! The reason this video could be seen as specific to this moment in time is that in many places people cannot or do not want to leave the house and are “making do” with what they have. I agree that these kind of frugal tips are useful even when we are not experiencing a global pandemic! My hope is that folks will embrace a less wasteful lifestyle during this difficult time and that by being resourceful, it will improve their cooking skills. Please be safe and eat well!
Nevin S.04/05/2020 03:50
all you leftist nancy, soyboy, femmo limp wrists would love this chicpea sh#t
Gloria G.04/05/2020 02:26
Why should cooking during lockdown be that much different from year-round cooking? I find the "cooking-through-the-virus" approach a little silly. 😘😘😘
Vijay N.04/05/2020 01:20
