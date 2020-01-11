The life of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

This is how Ayatollah Ali Khamenei became the single most powerful person in Iran.
49 comments
Em Z.an hour
Yes Biggest Terrorist out there Bloods on his hands behind the killing of innocent lives in the middle East .. in the name of Ali r.a. ..Ali r.a would never have done this ... May Allah curse him and all that love him ameen
Akbar H.an hour
Love Qasim
Anjum S.2 hours
mashallah
Jamshed J.2 hours
I Wish Iran Could Have A Sincere Relationship With Muslims Countries Especially With Pakistan Its Bcz Pakistan Is Very Close Country Which Could help A Lot....
Abdul B.2 hours
He is one of the great scholor in IRAN but he should apologize for ukaraine plane loss
JM B.2 hours
EVIL USA WANTS TO CONTROL THE WORLD!!! RESPECT THE BELIEF OF OTHER NATION!!!! GULF DOESNT WANT YOU!!!! GET OUT!!!! DONT FORCE YOUR IMMORAL BELIEF TO THEM!!!! YOUR ONLY AFTER THEIR OIL!!!! IF YOU REALLY WANT TO HELP GO TO AFRICA!!!! 666 USA IS THE TERRORIST ADMIT TO 911 ITS THE LEAST YOU CAN DO!!!! YOUR DANCING ISRAELIS WILL HELP YOU!!!!!
Esoe O.2 hours
Leader of "Devils".
Lubna A.2 hours
Oh shut up American puppet
Ak O.2 hours
The modern warfare on more-on talking is over
Samar H.2 hours
wait for it 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rosy C.2 hours
Susunod ka na
LA P.2 hours
God bless you ayatollah Khamenei, long live for the future of iran ❤️🙏
Neori P.3 hours
Days are numbered.Nothing is impossible with God as God respected his right and the angel of ***** is watching to make a full stop...
Owen S.3 hours
If he does not take It easy, it will killed like others Terrorist man
Nithees J.3 hours
These bunch of Iranian idiots doesn't know difference between passenger plane and fighter jet that's why they attacked Ukraine flight
Bob B.3 hours
I hope he doesn't make iran look like Iraq and Syria. The US is giving them plenty of warnings.Theyll be silly not to wise up.
Warwick H.3 hours
Silly old fool you need eliminating .. so cruel to your people.. a left over from the dark ages living in the 8th century a toxic moron that only knows war KARMA will have it's way with you
Mbonu V.4 hours
Evil and despicable
Bernard L.4 hours
Trump needs to take this guy out to
Bidziil A.4 hours
And he needs to die