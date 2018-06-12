back
Iran : the decline of lake Urmia
Middle East's largest lake is shrinking, leading to dramatic consequences...
06/12/2018 4:09 PM
- 149.4k
- 1.5k
- 47
33 comments
حسوني ا.06/29/2018 18:24
سبحان الله
Satish K.06/29/2018 16:07
They will fight for water i hope these uneducated mullahs will make them understand this instead of blowing themselves
Alifernando C.06/29/2018 16:01
MAN AMI SUEGRA X Q LA QUIERO MUCHO
Usman A.06/28/2018 18:46
The final day Day of judgement .. ..
Pardeep J.06/28/2018 12:47
Please go for herbal plantation according to geographical conditions around the lake immediately otherwise it will be too late.
Avinash K.06/26/2018 08:36
It is not brut nature.. It is brut human nature.
ابو ز.06/26/2018 00:02
تم
Halima F.06/25/2018 22:35
ابدا لن تنشرو أي أخبار طيبه عن الشرق الاوسط ....ولا تتكلمو عن أمر سيئ في عالمكم......ولن تستطيعو تقزيم العالم بسياستكم.الرخيصه.
Merlie G.06/25/2018 09:43
Thanks for the info and awareness that it brought so we could prtect nature?
الامجد و.06/23/2018 22:50
كثر الفساد في البر و البحر
ابو ع.06/22/2018 20:35
تم
Argentina M.06/21/2018 21:45
Interesting. !
الواثق ب.06/21/2018 21:40
تم
شجرة ا.06/21/2018 13:01
بي إذن الله جاي لكم نهار اسود يا بني صهيون
Said M.06/18/2018 21:12
Les prochaines guerres.gravitent autour de l eau
Rockky N.06/18/2018 13:40
Errthang is shrinking
John F.06/17/2018 04:44
does Nestle have a factory there?
Ammar B.06/17/2018 01:36
حان الآوان لتطبيق دراسة نظرية الغمر الشامل لصحاري العالم وخلق مناطق رطبة اخرى وإحياء المتبخرة منها في اسرع الاجال وهي بمثابة لسفينة النجاة من الغرق وجحيم الجفاف دراسة نظرية الغمر الشامل دراسة انفردتو بها عالميا وهي المنجى الوحيد للخروج من آفات المخاطر الطبيعية المحدقة للإنسان والكوكب ...
Derek R.06/17/2018 00:03
The Middle East has problems? Who knew?
John B.06/16/2018 20:51
Obama should have done something???? Lol