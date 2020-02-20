#TBT: actor Michel Simon predicted the sixth mass extinction in 1965
When the Swiss actor Michel Simon predicted the extinction of birds, of insects, and of all life on Earth... back in 1965. #tbt
Actor Michel Simon
“Thanks to scientific progress, chemical science that murders the Earth, that murders insects, that murders birds, that kills all life, that murders humans, we might notice this too late. Thanks to that, there are no more birds. When I arrived in 1933, this park was wonderful! Spring used to be an orchestra of birdsong; it was a wonderful thing. Today, there are no more birds.”
