back

5 of the most mysterious places on Earth

You won't find any of these places in a travel guide...

11/25/2018 7:37 AM
  • 526.1k
  • 117

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

76 comments

  • Muhammad A.
    12/05/2018 11:51

    🇲🇾 masuk owww

  • Ram S.
    12/05/2018 07:35

    Bikrammundao6

  • Ram S.
    12/05/2018 07:33

    Bikrammundao6

  • Gurpreet P.
    12/04/2018 17:49

    please take me to the travel

  • Ros A.
    12/02/2018 03:20

    Shar Maine

  • Umadaye J.
    12/01/2018 22:23

    Please let it be , free of pollution and greed, keep out the politicians too .

  • Teresa T.
    12/01/2018 22:12

    God created evening's beautiful

  • Pat M.
    12/01/2018 21:38

    Why cant we leave these wonderfull places & people alone. Must we spoil every place & everyone ?

  • Jim H.
    12/01/2018 21:17

    .....keep Western Man out of these areas! Their track record is horrible!

  • Suleman M.
    12/01/2018 21:11

    Amazing superior

  • Romee E.
    12/01/2018 20:39

    Enjoy the Philippines. It is beautiful and the ONLY ONE we have.

  • Hugh P.
    12/01/2018 20:38

    Leave them alone

  • Nadežda D.
    12/01/2018 19:05

    extraordinary!

  • Shelagh M.
    12/01/2018 18:09

    😁

  • Palinda J.
    12/01/2018 17:31

    Okay now keep them that way.

  • Saeed A.
    12/01/2018 17:04

    Thank you and Debbie Gunter

  • Maria A.
    12/01/2018 16:07

    Vamonoooss

  • Tshering G.
    12/01/2018 15:42

    Thanks brut"nature" for mentioning Bhutan...

  • Christiane P.
    12/01/2018 15:11

    J'adore je partage

  • Ashin T.
    12/01/2018 13:45

    i like james Cameron