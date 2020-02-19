3 adventurers who faced the extreme cold
They travelled to the coldest places on Earth for science, for the achievement and for themselves. These three adventurers told Brut nature about their experiences.
Embracing extreme weather
Matthieu Tordeur
This man completed a 1,150 km solo trek to the South Pole with no assistance or replenishments.
Anne Quéméré
This sailor took on the challenge of attempting to cross the Northwest Passage from Alaska to Greenland on a small solar-powered boat. End of July 2019, a storm forced her to give up the adventure.
Christian Clot
This explorer spent a month in the Verkhoyansk Mountains, in Russia, which is known to be the coldest and driest place on the planet.
Brut.