3 adventurers who faced the extreme cold

Embracing extreme weather

Matthieu Tordeur

This man completed a 1,150 km solo trek to the South Pole with no assistance or replenishments.

Anne Quéméré

This sailor took on the challenge of attempting to cross the Northwest Passage from Alaska to Greenland on a small solar-powered boat. End of July 2019, a storm forced her to give up the adventure.

Christian Clot

This explorer spent a month in the Verkhoyansk Mountains, in Russia, which is known to be the coldest and driest place on the planet.

