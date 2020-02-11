A rehabilitation program to save arctic foxes in Norway

Preventing extinction

Hunted to near extinction and now threatened by global warming, food shortage, mountain urbanization and competition with the red fox, arctic foxes are now critically endangered in Norway. To preserve this iconic species, a rehabilitation program was set up in 2005. Brut went to visit the area in Norway. 14 arctic foxes are now ready to be released.

The program leaders

Toralf Mjøen is the caretaker of the breeding center and is in charge of the operation. Andrea Miller is the veterinarian for the program, and Arild Landa is the research scientist for the program.

