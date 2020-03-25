Koalas released back into the wild

Koalas return home after Australian wildfires

Wildfires displace wildlife

Koalas, rescued from the recent forest fires in Australia, have just found freedom again. In total, 13 of them will soon be returned to their natural habitat. The NGO Science for Wildlife center let four adult koalas go every day for three days starting on Monday, March 23. They fast-tracked the reintegration process because of COVID-19, They had 13 in total, including joeys, going back into the wild. These koalas were rescued in January 2020 by vets from the organization Science for Wildlife. The forest fires that have been burning in Australia since September 2019, are almost all extinguished now. Prior to their release, these animals were well cared for in local zoos.

The Australian wildfires, which burned over 17.9 million acres of Australian land, were caused by the hot, dry weather that makes it easy for lightning strikes in drought-affected forests and bonfires caused by people to spiral into deadly wildfires. 183 people faced legal actions for fire-related offenses in November. Climate change has also made wildfires easier to start with a record breaking highest nationwide average temperature in December in Australia, as reported by the country’s Bureau of Meteorology.

Coronavirus worldwide effect

Looking ahead at the latest world catastrophe, COVID-19, there are 590,594 cases of coronavirus in 197 countries and territories with 26,943 deaths as of March 27. The best way to help prevent the disease is to follow any stay-at-home orders or advisories in place. There are also programs like Invisible Hands where you can volunteer to pick up groceries and prescriptions for the elderly while they self-quarantine for protection. Health professionals are asking citizens to stop buying medical masks as the mass stockpiling of these devices are preventing medical workers from having the proper supplies. If you prematurely stockpiled gloves and masks, consider donating them to your local hospitals.

