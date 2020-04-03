Meanwhile... Covid-19 poses a threat to great apes

Great apes are also threatened by the coronavirus epidemic. National parks as well as shelters are getting organized to avoid contamination of these already endangered species. In the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, preventive measures have been taken to protect mountain gorillas. Since March 23, the park has been closed to tourists, who are the first to pose a threat of contamination. On the island of Borneo, in Indonesia, these baby orangutans were rescued by the rehabilitation program Four Paws Forest School. As the number of coronavirus cases increases in Indonesia, the organization has taken strict hygiene measures to prevent primates from becoming infected.

