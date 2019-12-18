back
These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years
These lab chimps were dumped on 6 small islands in Liberia and left to starve… Here is the sad story behind " Monkey Island ".
12/18/2019 5:55 PM
Lindsey A.2 hours
Heartbreaking treating animals in this way, dumping them after they were used and abused, how do some people sleep at night.....
Swayamsree M.2 hours
Glad they are being helped
Manjit S.3 hours
Commendable service. Bless you friend.
Abu L.4 hours
The most cruel of the creature is HUMAN.
Julia B.5 hours
God bless you
Peachy V.5 hours
Thank you sir Joseph Thomas, amazing kindness! God bless
JanetandChris T.6 hours
Yes plant food sources for them learn them to forefge
Eric L.6 hours
God bless him for all his hard work!
Eril J.8 hours
The human race has a lot to answer for. Thank God for good kind and caring human beings.
Stephanie A.8 hours
❤️⭐️🙏
Cory W.8 hours
The new york company need be sued and liable for life time of food for those chimps and fined into bankruptcy
Jaqhen H.9 hours
fucking scientists
Nizar C.9 hours
👍
Rob S.10 hours
Meanwhile On has introduced the game Of drop a Forget it
Beverley L.10 hours
So upsetting,thanks to the people helping these chimps that were tested un the labs
Heather J.11 hours
What a wonderful and amazing human.
Susan T.11 hours
Blessings❤❤❤
Ursula N.11 hours
Heroes ❤️ Thank You!
Yatie A.11 hours
May god bless all of U 😘😘😘
Nory R.12 hours
Always simple und humble people, do the right things to help the Nature and the animals!!! Wonderfull...and thanks so much Joseph and friends!!!