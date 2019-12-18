back

These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years

These lab chimps were dumped on 6 small islands in Liberia and left to starve… Here is the sad story behind " Monkey Island ".

12/18/2019 5:55 PM
  • Lindsey A.
    2 hours

    Heartbreaking treating animals in this way, dumping them after they were used and abused, how do some people sleep at night.....

  • Swayamsree M.
    2 hours

    Glad they are being helped

  • Manjit S.
    3 hours

    Commendable service. Bless you friend.

  • Abu L.
    4 hours

    The most cruel of the creature is HUMAN.

  • Julia B.
    5 hours

    God bless you

  • Peachy V.
    5 hours

    Thank you sir Joseph Thomas, amazing kindness! God bless

  • JanetandChris T.
    6 hours

    Yes plant food sources for them learn them to forefge

  • Eric L.
    6 hours

    God bless him for all his hard work!

  • Eril J.
    8 hours

    The human race has a lot to answer for. Thank God for good kind and caring human beings.

  • Stephanie A.
    8 hours

    ❤️⭐️🙏

  • Cory W.
    8 hours

    The new york company need be sued and liable for life time of food for those chimps and fined into bankruptcy

  • Jaqhen H.
    9 hours

    fucking scientists

  • Nizar C.
    9 hours

    👍

  • Rob S.
    10 hours

    Meanwhile On has introduced the game Of drop a Forget it

  • Beverley L.
    10 hours

    So upsetting,thanks to the people helping these chimps that were tested un the labs

  • Heather J.
    11 hours

    What a wonderful and amazing human.

  • Susan T.
    11 hours

    Blessings❤❤❤

  • Ursula N.
    11 hours

    Heroes ❤️ Thank You!

  • Yatie A.
    11 hours

    May god bless all of U 😘😘😘

  • Nory R.
    12 hours

    Always simple und humble people, do the right things to help the Nature and the animals!!! Wonderfull...and thanks so much Joseph and friends!!!