NGO Four Paws rescues hungry lions in Sudan

Osman Salih didn’t expect to make this sinister discovery

One day, he was walking with his son in the Al Qurashi zoo located in Sudan. While Sudan is going through an economic crisis, the zoo’s managers claim they no longer have the means to look after all the animals. Worried about the health status of these starving animals, Osman Salih decided to sound the alarm on social media. But it was already too late.

On January 20, one of the lionesses died. Alerted by this, the NGO Four Paws decided to intervene. A few days later, a team from the NGO arrived on site, with the veterinarian Amir Khalil. They first focused on caring for the lioness Kandaka and the lion Mansour, who appeared to be in great danger.

After examining the lions, they put Kandaka on a drip to rehydrate her. After 2 weeks of treatment, Four Paws published new photos of the lion Mansour.

Brut.