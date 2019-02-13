back

Artist turns Asian stereotypes into jewelry

Speak English. Slanted eyes. Good at Math. Designer Ada Chen turned these Asian stereotypes into fashion bling.

02/13/2019 12:21 PM
  • 928.2k
  • 71

Brut. Originals

46 comments

  • Lance K.
    03/01/2019 04:05

    Destroying labels by wearing labels. SMH

  • クエバズ マ.
    02/28/2019 19:18

    Chigga!!

  • Randy B.
    02/27/2019 10:47

    I think Asian women are beautiful and the eyes are sexy

  • ElMamoune B.
    02/25/2019 11:22

    😂

  • Percy O.
    02/24/2019 19:23

    Ahi falta el trap y la hierba

  • Eurika J.
    02/24/2019 15:23

    crazy rich ching chongs

  • Richelle B.
    02/24/2019 07:07

    Yet there are other people who like to do much the slinky eyeliner thing

  • Kylian D.
    02/24/2019 03:21

    Dig the grills. Great af.

  • Sooraj D.
    02/24/2019 03:17

    Very good for you

  • Asteria d.
    02/23/2019 20:32

    Oh wow I love Chinese people I'm not Asian but always wanted to have their eyes...soooo beautiful

  • Kelsey K.
    02/23/2019 16:54

    In my 24 years of life I have never heard people hating the physical characteristics of Asians, but fetishizing them

  • Anthony T.
    02/23/2019 16:43

    Well can I get one cause some of them fine

  • M R.
    02/23/2019 13:03

    Speak americans, you're in america 😁

  • María L.
    02/23/2019 11:44

    She could do asmr her voice is so smooth

  • Justin W.
    02/23/2019 10:47

    Lol alot of east Africans have slanted eyes....but ok

  • Paola O.
    02/23/2019 01:16

    She sounds like she’s half asleep.

  • Alexandra A.
    02/22/2019 22:39

    I love so much what she's doing, and I love Asian culture but why does she speak like Britney Spears?

  • Fuad H.
    02/22/2019 14:21

    k

  • Stacey F.
    02/22/2019 05:43

    yo necesitar traducción jaja así prácticas para el trabajo xD