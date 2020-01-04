back
Coronavirus response: Trump vs governors
While President Trump expects state governors to be appreciative, they're waiting on more help and medical supplies.
04/01/2020 11:57 AM
4 comments
Elizabeth T.13 minutes
They are waiting with their hands outstretched because they failed to prepare in the first place. Their collective failure is being ignored entirely, smh.
Ann B.20 minutes
Perhaps he should try appreciating them and the terrible decisions the state governors need to make on behalf of their people and support them...even if they disagree with him!
Nevin S.24 minutes
THIS IS DISTORTED FAKE NEWS- you sick twisted leftards should be ashamed of the way you have attempted to sabotage your nation- sickening intolerant liars
Leona W.35 minutes
I thought the President was supposed to help all of the states he is president of not decide who is nice enough to him in his mind not kind enough to him. I am sure they are more worried about the health of there people and the families who has lost loved ones during this pandemic