Invisible Hands helps people shop amid outbreak

"Miss, today's my 80th birthday and that's the best present you could have given me." With thousands of volunteers in NYC and New Jersey, Invisible Hands is a network venturing into grocery stores and pharmacies for those who cannot risk getting sick. 👐

03/30/2020 5:04 PM
