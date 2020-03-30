back
Invisible Hands helps people shop amid outbreak
"Miss, today's my 80th birthday and that's the best present you could have given me." With thousands of volunteers in NYC and New Jersey, Invisible Hands is a network venturing into grocery stores and pharmacies for those who cannot risk getting sick. 👐
03/30/2020 5:04 PM
- New
3 comments
Maggie C.an hour
Wow ty Liem
Brutan hour
Learn more about Invisible Hands here: https://www.invisiblehandsdeliver.com
Brut Newsan hour
Learn more about Invisible Hands here: https://www.invisiblehandsdeliver.com