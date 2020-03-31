back
Coronavirus: 17-year-old dies in California
The first known death of a minor from COVID-19 in the U.S. was in Los Angeles County on March 18 — but his family didn’t learn about the virus diagnosis until after the funeral.
03/31/2020 11:57 PM
- New
3 comments
Rachel M.26 minutes
BECAUSE 👏HE 👏DIDN'T 👏HAVE 👏INSURANCE. THIS MAKES ME SO MAD. PLEASE ELECT SOMEONE WHO WILL IMPLIMENT NATIONAL MEDICAL CARE. This poor baby didn't need to die. Ffs I can't
Tim L.28 minutes
I wonder if he wasn't Asian will he have gotten a better treatment.
Zuhura V.34 minutes
Mnh