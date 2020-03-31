back

Coronavirus: 17-year-old dies in California

The first known death of a minor from COVID-19 in the U.S. was in Los Angeles County on March 18 — but his family didn’t learn about the virus diagnosis until after the funeral.

03/31/2020 11:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:43

    Coronavirus: 17-year-old dies in California

  2. 2:53

    The Benefits of Mindfulness Meditation

  3. 3:20

    Trump praises Trump's response to the COVID-19 crisis

  4. 3:30

    Nebraska hospital cleans medical masks with UV lights

  5. 2:06

    How does soap kill bacteria?

  6. 5:03

    The Italian miracle medicine that wasn't

3 comments

  • Rachel M.
    26 minutes

    BECAUSE 👏HE 👏DIDN'T 👏HAVE 👏INSURANCE. THIS MAKES ME SO MAD. PLEASE ELECT SOMEONE WHO WILL IMPLIMENT NATIONAL MEDICAL CARE. This poor baby didn't need to die. Ffs I can't

  • Tim L.
    28 minutes

    I wonder if he wasn't Asian will he have gotten a better treatment.

  • Zuhura V.
    34 minutes

    Mnh