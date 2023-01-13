Death of Keenan Anderson: “They're trying to George Floyd me”

Keenan Anderson has been repeatedly tased by police

The city of Los Angeles is currently investigating the death of Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old man who died after being repeatedly tased by police. Body camera footage of the incident, which was released on January 11, shows Anderson being detained by several officers and can be heard begging for his life. At one point, Anderson said "They're trying to George Floyd me", referencing the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Anderson had attempted to flee the scene of a car accident and was "exhibiting erratic behavior". He died at a hospital approximately four hours later after suffering a cardiac arrest, a police spokesperson said.

The death of Keenan Anderson, a high school teacher visiting Los Angeles from Washington D.C, has sparked investigation and calls for action. Anderson is the cousin of Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors. She and other activists have called for the resignation of the police officers involved, as well as the head of the LAPD police chief, Michel Moore. She has also brought attention to the ongoing issues of police brutality and the treatment of black individuals by law enforcement. "Full investigations are underway and I pledge that the city's investigations into these deaths will be transparent and will reflect the values of Los Angeles", LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a news release.