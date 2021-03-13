back
George Floyd, remembered
George Floyd’s family will receive a record $27 million in settlement by the city of Minneapolis. Days after he was killed, his friends remembered him as a "gentle giant."
03/13/2021 2:57 PM
10 comments
Shahid A.3 minutes
George Floyd 1fst anniversary God bless him ,I can't breathe 😭
Keith L.12 minutes
The police walks free while the tax payers for their crime, and that is a whooping $27 million.
Ryan M.14 minutes
Nice! Now they can all overdose and kill off that terrible lineage! Burn in hell Floyd!
Tong G.15 minutes
Just give the money, don't make the video that I feel like he was a hero. He's criminal.
Phillip F.19 minutes
🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🤮🤮🤮
Bill W.30 minutes
So maybe people that lost their homes and business because of the riots should sue the family then.
Sebastian B.34 minutes
Obscene, sorry. A lost life should not be made up in money. Typically American 🤑
Salah A.40 minutes
I want to see your life it was not the plan
Vlad P.41 minutes
A big hearted guy who put a gun to a pregnant woman ?
Alexei S.an hour
Can someone explain how they were given 27million while not knowing how he died ... ?