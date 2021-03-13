back

George Floyd, remembered

George Floyd’s family will receive a record $27 million in settlement by the city of Minneapolis. Days after he was killed, his friends remembered him as a "gentle giant."

03/13/2021 2:57 PM
10 comments

  • Shahid A.
    3 minutes

    George Floyd 1fst anniversary God bless him ,I can't breathe 😭

  • Keith L.
    12 minutes

    The police walks free while the tax payers for their crime, and that is a whooping $27 million.

  • Ryan M.
    14 minutes

    Nice! Now they can all overdose and kill off that terrible lineage! Burn in hell Floyd!

  • Tong G.
    15 minutes

    Just give the money, don't make the video that I feel like he was a hero. He's criminal.

  • Phillip F.
    19 minutes

    🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🤮🤮🤮

  • Bill W.
    30 minutes

    So maybe people that lost their homes and business because of the riots should sue the family then.

  • Sebastian B.
    34 minutes

    Obscene, sorry. A lost life should not be made up in money. Typically American 🤑

  • Salah A.
    40 minutes

    I want to see your life it was not the plan

  • Vlad P.
    41 minutes

    A big hearted guy who put a gun to a pregnant woman ?

  • Alexei S.
    an hour

    Can someone explain how they were given 27million while not knowing how he died ... ?

