back

Homeless moms win battle over vacant house

Moms 4 Housing, an organization formed to combat the homelessness crisis, just made a major stride in Oakland — here’s a look at how they did it.

01/31/2020 4:58 PM
  • New

Brut. Originals

  1. Homeless moms win battle over vacant house

  2. Do quarantines work?

  3. This Restaurant Welcomes The Homeless

  4. Colorized photo of Auschwitz victim

  5. Auschwitz survivor shares his memories

  6. How to finally stop procrastinating

4 comments

  • Mel O.
    2 hours

    Feel sorry for her situation but does she mean if there is an empty house then a homeless or a group of them can take it over?

  • Ralph O.
    2 hours

    I think the government are not doing something about it will not gone this worst

  • Jill B.
    3 hours

    Trumps america,how sad for these poor people.

  • David A.
    3 hours

    Sorry for the kids but its about time we deal with this crap