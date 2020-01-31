Homeless moms win battle over vacant house

Moms 4 Housing, an organization formed to combat the homelessness crisis, just made a major stride in Oakland — here’s a look at how they did it.
4 comments
Mel O.2 hours
Feel sorry for her situation but does she mean if there is an empty house then a homeless or a group of them can take it over?
Ralph O.2 hours
I think the government are not doing something about it will not gone this worst
Jill B.3 hours
Trumps america,how sad for these poor people.
David A.3 hours
Sorry for the kids but its about time we deal with this crap