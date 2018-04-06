back
Michelle Obama wants young women in politics
Michelle Obama delivers a reality check on voters' inability to accept a woman as president — and offers hope for change that could finally put a woman in the White House.
04/06/2018 1:27 PMupdated: 08/26/2019 7:43 PM
- 450.0k
- 4.3k
- 263
228 comments
Donna M.08/31/2019 15:03
In several states Hillary was polling 6-9% over Trump, yet lost the state by less than 1%. Some people blame it on interference of the tallies. I blame it on people who proclaim their open-mindedness, yet when they're voting privately, just can't bring themselves to vote for a woman. Michelle mentions women's votes, but there's also a lot of men who say they are for women's rights, but when it comes right down to voting, can't bring themselves to pull that lever for a woman. Tolerance is limited, like NIMBY or not in my family.
Stowers L.08/31/2019 08:19
Vote for the right person from God
Mark S.08/31/2019 03:04
Hes an idiot.
Jack S.08/30/2019 14:02
Why I ask when he mentions us a woman just continues...hmmmm...could make one contemplate or just move on..because there are many more like him out there.
Joan H.08/30/2019 11:18
If there was a good woman running I would vote for them buy not Michelle not Hillary a d not orphan not a one of them are for our country.
Joshua C.08/29/2019 16:03
Well she's a dude so ???
Delmer B.08/29/2019 03:20
She is still trying to separate our country
Pat E.08/29/2019 00:39
Go get THEM
Dominic F.08/28/2019 18:21
Because dems cheat
Jimmy C.08/28/2019 10:29
BIG MIKE.
Sharon A.08/27/2019 06:35
absolutely need a woman in that office, but not a woman who is so steeped in the typical paternalistic way of making decisions.
Louise D.08/26/2019 23:29
Hillary was the one who hurt herself! She lied she stole money she does n t even like American people! Why would we vote for her! She did it to herself!!!!!!!!?????
Justus O.08/26/2019 20:27
America is a superpower remember, and the last superpower until the prophesied conclusion of the system of things on earth. It will never be ruled by a woman.
Terri D.08/26/2019 20:08
Barf 🤮
Peggy M.08/26/2019 20:04
What the f*** away you are not important go away go away your five minutes of fame is over
Sue B.08/26/2019 19:22
Im not afraid Michelle, but nothing has come forward worth voting for...
Syed A.08/26/2019 18:20
So basically you feminist morons now want to bury merit so that there can be an equal gender representation at administrative level? No thanks, I'd rather prefer dictatorship (which is currently a possible and even popular choice in my country).
Rafaela J.08/26/2019 17:39
El error fue ....enseñarles a hablar !!!
Barbara T.08/26/2019 17:29
Michele if i could run some kind of office i would.id like to change some of this world.but im not rich.
Deb S.08/26/2019 17:02
We want the best person...not limited to gender