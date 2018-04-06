back

Michelle Obama wants young women in politics

Michelle Obama delivers a reality check on voters' inability to accept a woman as president — and offers hope for change that could finally put a woman in the White House.

04/06/2018 1:27 PMupdated: 08/26/2019 7:43 PM
  • 450.0k
  • 263

Politics

228 comments

  • Donna M.
    08/31/2019 15:03

    In several states Hillary was polling 6-9% over Trump, yet lost the state by less than 1%. Some people blame it on interference of the tallies. I blame it on people who proclaim their open-mindedness, yet when they're voting privately, just can't bring themselves to vote for a woman. Michelle mentions women's votes, but there's also a lot of men who say they are for women's rights, but when it comes right down to voting, can't bring themselves to pull that lever for a woman. Tolerance is limited, like NIMBY or not in my family.

  • Stowers L.
    08/31/2019 08:19

    Vote for the right person from God

  • Mark S.
    08/31/2019 03:04

    Hes an idiot.

  • Jack S.
    08/30/2019 14:02

    Why I ask when he mentions us a woman just continues...hmmmm...could make one contemplate or just move on..because there are many more like him out there.

  • Joan H.
    08/30/2019 11:18

    If there was a good woman running I would vote for them buy not Michelle not Hillary a d not orphan not a one of them are for our country.

  • Joshua C.
    08/29/2019 16:03

    Well she's a dude so ???

  • Delmer B.
    08/29/2019 03:20

    She is still trying to separate our country

  • Pat E.
    08/29/2019 00:39

    Go get THEM

  • Dominic F.
    08/28/2019 18:21

    Because dems cheat

  • Jimmy C.
    08/28/2019 10:29

    BIG MIKE.

  • Sharon A.
    08/27/2019 06:35

    absolutely need a woman in that office, but not a woman who is so steeped in the typical paternalistic way of making decisions.

  • Louise D.
    08/26/2019 23:29

    Hillary was the one who hurt herself! She lied she stole money she does n t even like American people! Why would we vote for her! She did it to herself!!!!!!!!?????

  • Justus O.
    08/26/2019 20:27

    America is a superpower remember, and the last superpower until the prophesied conclusion of the system of things on earth. It will never be ruled by a woman.

  • Terri D.
    08/26/2019 20:08

    Barf 🤮

  • Peggy M.
    08/26/2019 20:04

    What the f*** away you are not important go away go away your five minutes of fame is over

  • Sue B.
    08/26/2019 19:22

    Im not afraid Michelle, but nothing has come forward worth voting for...

  • Syed A.
    08/26/2019 18:20

    So basically you feminist morons now want to bury merit so that there can be an equal gender representation at administrative level? No thanks, I'd rather prefer dictatorship (which is currently a possible and even popular choice in my country).

  • Rafaela J.
    08/26/2019 17:39

    El error fue ....enseñarles a hablar !!!

  • Barbara T.
    08/26/2019 17:29

    Michele if i could run some kind of office i would.id like to change some of this world.but im not rich.

  • Deb S.
    08/26/2019 17:02

    We want the best person...not limited to gender