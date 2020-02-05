Pelosi & Pence react to Trump's SOTU address

One Trump State of the Union address. Two different reactions: Pelosi vs. Pence.
Karol L.17 minutes
So when the petulant child did not shake her hand or gave a high honor to a homophobic bigot that is ok to the deplorables
Mariela H.17 minutes
She's my hero. That was EPIC! Trump 2020 suckers can... just so you know.
Luc v.22 minutes
Time to impeach her
Drake H.34 minutes
factory jobs are on the rise because they are still 40 to 50% less than what they were b4 2009 and will never return to those numbers ever again. Automation is and will destroy our middle class economy.
Charles D.35 minutes
I applaud her for sitting through it! I couldn’t do it.
Sofyan R.38 minutes
Thank you, Nancy
Salah D.41 minutes
I think Mike Pence is a rebot !!!
Robert L.an hour
They will always protect our Medicare and Social Security... Right after saying Socialism ruins nation's. What a maroon.
Carmen A.an hour
He is just trash
Peter H.an hour
I can feel her pain.
Peter H.an hour
She's indirectly calling him out!
Kelly A.an hour
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Guadalupe J.an hour
Don the Con Eating up all the praise based on lies.
Erma S.an hour
She's a disgrace
Hong L.an hour
Vi trump ko chiu bắt tayyy nancy pelosi hihi :)))
Nancy W.an hour
Lying
Joyce H.an hour
She embarrasses a clown 🤡....
Linda M.an hour
A disgrace to women.
Roy O.an hour
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/factchecking-the-state-of-the-union-3/
Arthur B.an hour
Lies Lies Lies