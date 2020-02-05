back

Pelosi & Pence react to Trump's SOTU address

One Trump State of the Union address. Two different reactions: Pelosi vs. Pence.

02/05/2020 6:57 PMupdated: 02/05/2020 7:35 PM
  • 17.9k
  • 88

  • Karol L.
    17 minutes

    So when the petulant child did not shake her hand or gave a high honor to a homophobic bigot that is ok to the deplorables

  • Mariela H.
    17 minutes

    She's my hero. That was EPIC! Trump 2020 suckers can... just so you know.

  • Luc v.
    22 minutes

    Time to impeach her

  • Drake H.
    34 minutes

    factory jobs are on the rise because they are still 40 to 50% less than what they were b4 2009 and will never return to those numbers ever again. Automation is and will destroy our middle class economy.

  • Charles D.
    35 minutes

    I applaud her for sitting through it! I couldn’t do it.

  • Sofyan R.
    38 minutes

    Thank you, Nancy

  • Salah D.
    41 minutes

    I think Mike Pence is a rebot !!!

  • Robert L.
    an hour

    They will always protect our Medicare and Social Security... Right after saying Socialism ruins nation's. What a maroon.

  • Carmen A.
    an hour

    He is just trash

  • Peter H.
    an hour

    I can feel her pain.

  • Peter H.
    an hour

    She's indirectly calling him out!

  • Kelly A.
    an hour

    👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

  • Guadalupe J.
    an hour

    Don the Con Eating up all the praise based on lies.

  • Erma S.
    an hour

    She's a disgrace

  • Hong L.
    an hour

    Vi trump ko chiu bắt tayyy nancy pelosi hihi :)))

  • Nancy W.
    an hour

    Lying

  • Joyce H.
    an hour

    She embarrasses a clown 🤡....

  • Linda M.
    an hour

    A disgrace to women.

  • Roy O.
    an hour

    https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/factchecking-the-state-of-the-union-3/

  • Arthur B.
    an hour

    Lies Lies Lies