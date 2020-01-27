The life of Gianna Bryant

She was 13 years old. She was a basketball player. She died with her father in a helicopter crash. This is Gianna Bryant's story.
37 comments
Beverly G.13 minutes
R.I.P.SweetSouls
Frederick J.13 minutes
'' SO SAD ''.........................................
Mariam R.15 minutes
😢😢😢
Kc H.15 minutes
So sad, rest in peace to you all.....to all the Families My Heartfelt Condolences💔...this is a hard one to bare, but with God strength...we can over come this tragedy in time!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Dale B.15 minutes
Beautiful young lady,, you and your Dad fly high with the angles.
Mary G.16 minutes
The good die young..peace!😥😥
Sam C.17 minutes
So sad.
Mcwealth P.18 minutes
😭😭😭😭😭😭 RIP
Ray M.18 minutes
Rest in Power
Sandra B.18 minutes
❤️❤️❤️
Anthony R.19 minutes
RIP GOD BLESS
Khambu K.19 minutes
Rest in peace
Karen C.20 minutes
She’s awesome RIP Gianna
Fay A.20 minutes
Oh man 😭😭Rest in Peace to this king and his princess ..
Honidu M.21 minutes
They mentioned name of pilot but no picture. Does anyone know why?
Mel O.22 minutes
No need for onions here.!!
Madichie O.23 minutes
She was always smiling ...hard to watch
Hanny T.23 minutes
RIP
Abdel D.24 minutes
💔😭
Dembael S.26 minutes
Que pena...triste demais...