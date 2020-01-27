back

The life of Gianna Bryant

She was 13 years old. She was a basketball player. She died with her father in a helicopter crash. This is Gianna Bryant's story.

01/27/2020 8:27 PM
  • 20.4k
  • 55

Sports

37 comments

  • Beverly G.
    13 minutes

    R.I.P.SweetSouls

  • Frederick J.
    13 minutes

    '' SO SAD ''.........................................

  • Mariam R.
    15 minutes

    😢😢😢

  • Kc H.
    15 minutes

    So sad, rest in peace to you all.....to all the Families My Heartfelt Condolences💔...this is a hard one to bare, but with God strength...we can over come this tragedy in time!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

  • Dale B.
    15 minutes

    Beautiful young lady,, you and your Dad fly high with the angles.

  • Mary G.
    16 minutes

    The good die young..peace!😥😥

  • Sam C.
    17 minutes

    So sad.

  • Mcwealth P.
    18 minutes

    😭😭😭😭😭😭 RIP

  • Ray M.
    18 minutes

    Rest in Power

  • Sandra B.
    18 minutes

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Anthony R.
    19 minutes

    RIP GOD BLESS

  • Khambu K.
    19 minutes

    Rest in peace

  • Karen C.
    20 minutes

    She’s awesome RIP Gianna

  • Fay A.
    20 minutes

    Oh man 😭😭Rest in Peace to this king and his princess ..

  • Honidu M.
    21 minutes

    They mentioned name of pilot but no picture. Does anyone know why?

  • Mel O.
    22 minutes

    No need for onions here.!!

  • Madichie O.
    23 minutes

    She was always smiling ...hard to watch

  • Hanny T.
    23 minutes

    RIP

  • Abdel D.
    24 minutes

    💔😭

  • Dembael S.
    26 minutes

    Que pena...triste demais...