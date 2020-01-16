back

The life of Rudy Giuliani

From becoming "America's mayor" after 9/11 to his key role in President Trump's impeachment, this is Rudy Giuliani's notable life and career.

01/16/2020 2:57 PM
7 comments

  • Manny M.
    13 minutes

    When a hero becomes a villain. WWE style. 🤣

  • Elana M.
    22 minutes

    Sad he throw his reputation, career,,history, down the drain for trump. And became a chump for trump,, it is unbelievable.. I just don't understand it..

  • Ramon F.
    30 minutes

    Idiot

  • Kate S.
    35 minutes

    He did great things for NYC...but, at some point, he went off the rails. I think it was pre-9/11 when his ego got WAY too big & delusions of grandeur set in. Remember...it was HIS idea, over the objections of all the experts, to put the NYC Command Center in the World Trade Center (even though EVERYONE knew it was a terrorist target). As a result, there was poor communication & lives were lost because of his decision...😢

  • Carol D.
    36 minutes

    What an idiot! Lock him up permanently!

  • Diane R.
    42 minutes

    He had such great career,admired,He has drastically change, like day to night.He is goofy now ,not believable, clownish,sadly he has become a obnoxious PUPPET OF TRUMP, doing his dirty work, it’s a dam shame, ...from a great man to a nasty puppet,he’s not well !!!!!!!

  • James H.
    an hour

    ...he seems to have suffered a serious brain "issue."