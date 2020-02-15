back
The stop and frisk policy, explained
Michael Bloomberg's role in expanding stop-and-frisk when he was New York’s mayor is under fresh scrutiny. We spoke with Darius Charney, an attorney who sued NYC over the racist policy.
02/15/2020 11:19 AM
Jerome K.an hour
In Bloomberg's mind all young black people don't deserve Constitutional rights.
David J.2 hours
When is Al Sharpton going to pay his taxes?
Swan R.3 hours
Thank you for the badge...😊💕
Sylester M.4 hours
Mr Bloomberg get out now. Save your money. You've no chance... Thanks tuh STOP AND FRISK
Collins R.4 hours
Forgot to mention whites proved to be twice as likely to be carrying a gun, and despite that, were still only 10% of those being stopped and frisked. We see you.
Pat Z.5 hours
This is what happens when we are driven by fear and ignorance!
Peter H.5 hours
if you have nothing to hide then don't cry.
Ogbe A.6 hours
✔️