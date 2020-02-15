back

The stop and frisk policy, explained

Michael Bloomberg's role in expanding stop-and-frisk when he was New York’s mayor is under fresh scrutiny. We spoke with Darius Charney, an attorney who sued NYC over the racist policy.

02/15/2020 11:19 AM
  • Jerome K.
    an hour

    In Bloomberg's mind all young black people don't deserve Constitutional rights.

  • David J.
    2 hours

    When is Al Sharpton going to pay his taxes?

  • Swan R.
    3 hours

    Thank you for the badge...😊💕

  • Sylester M.
    4 hours

    Mr Bloomberg get out now. Save your money. You've no chance... Thanks tuh STOP AND FRISK

  • Collins R.
    4 hours

    Forgot to mention whites proved to be twice as likely to be carrying a gun, and despite that, were still only 10% of those being stopped and frisked. We see you.

  • Pat Z.
    5 hours

    This is what happens when we are driven by fear and ignorance!

  • Peter H.
    5 hours

    if you have nothing to hide then don't cry.

  • Ogbe A.
    6 hours

    ✔️