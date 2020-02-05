The Trump-Pelosi feud: a compilation

Trump and Pelosi's already tense feud took another downturn at the State of the Union address. Here are some of the duo's "greatest hits."
11 comments
Nelson I.11 minutes
When are we gonna watch the episode 2
Frank M.12 minutes
Anyone want to guess who would win an intelligence test?
العباسي ح.13 minutes
Ladies and gentlemen, everyone should know that history does not recognize fools like Mr. President
Eko S.14 minutes
Nancy pelosi brave...
Dean V.17 minutes
God Bless America and Speaker Pelosi.
Tracy T.20 minutes
Donald trump is going to talk about Nancy like he do Barack Obama
Brittany K.22 minutes
The sexual chemistry is palpable 😍
Anthony R.23 minutes
Crazy nacey😆😆😆your all crazy😆😆😆👌
Marty B.23 minutes
Perhaps if Nancy would tie her hands behind her back she wouldn't be the babbling idiot that she is! No, I'm sure she still would be!
Corazon F.25 minutes
Trump is corrupt as well as the GOP
Julie F.27 minutes
He has made a mockery of the presidency! The world is now laughing at America!