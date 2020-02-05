back

The Trump-Pelosi feud: a compilation

Trump and Pelosi's already tense feud took another downturn at the State of the Union address. Here are some of the duo's "greatest hits."

02/05/2020 11:47 PMupdated: 02/05/2020 11:48 PM
11 comments

  • Nelson I.
    11 minutes

    When are we gonna watch the episode 2

  • Frank M.
    12 minutes

    Anyone want to guess who would win an intelligence test?

  • العباسي ح.
    13 minutes

    Ladies and gentlemen, everyone should know that history does not recognize fools like Mr. President

  • Eko S.
    14 minutes

    Nancy pelosi brave...

  • Dean V.
    17 minutes

    God Bless America and Speaker Pelosi.

  • Tracy T.
    20 minutes

    Donald trump is going to talk about Nancy like he do Barack Obama

  • Brittany K.
    22 minutes

    The sexual chemistry is palpable 😍

  • Anthony R.
    23 minutes

    Crazy nacey😆😆😆your all crazy😆😆😆👌

  • Marty B.
    23 minutes

    Perhaps if Nancy would tie her hands behind her back she wouldn't be the babbling idiot that she is! No, I'm sure she still would be!

  • Corazon F.
    25 minutes

    Trump is corrupt as well as the GOP

  • Julie F.
    27 minutes

    He has made a mockery of the presidency! The world is now laughing at America!