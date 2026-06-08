Knicks fans react to ticket prices nearing $10,000 for the Knicks game.

Knicks fans are reacting to ticket prices reportedly nearing $10,000 for the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden. Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith was outside MSG speaking with fans about how much they would be willing to pay to see the Knicks on basketball’s biggest stage. The Knicks returned to New York with a 2-0 series lead over the Spurs after winning the first two games in San Antonio. Game 3 tips off Monday night at Madison Square Garden, where demand has sent resale prices soaring. #knicks #nbafinals #madisonsquaregarden #newyorkknicks #nbatickets