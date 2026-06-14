NBA Finals or World Cup final?

NBA Finals or World Cup final: Which tickets would New York sports fans choose? While covering the World Cup, Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith spoke with fans wearing Knicks gear and asked them to make the ultimate choice: tickets to watch the Knicks compete for an NBA championship or seats at the biggest match in international soccer. The question carried extra weight in New York, with the Knicks chasing their first NBA title since 1973 and the 2026 World Cup final set to be played in the New York–New Jersey area. Here’s what the fans had to say. The Knicks ultimately won the 2026 championship, while the World Cup final is scheduled for July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. #worldcup2026 #nbafinals #news #knicks #newyorkknicks #worldcup