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Streets of NYC erupted after the Knicks won their first NBA title in more than 50 years.

Brut. is in New York capturing the atmosphere following the Knicks’ historic NBA championship, more than 50 years after their last title. Footage by Brut. journalist @remybuisine. #knicks #nbafinals #news #newyorkcity #newyorkknicks
Published on
14
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
NBA Finals or World Cup final?
NBA Finals or World Cup final?
À suivre
NBA Finals or World Cup final?
NBA Finals or World Cup final?
Sports
Basket

Streets of NYC erupted after the Knicks won their first NBA title in more than 50 years.

Brut. is in New York capturing the atmosphere following the Knicks’ historic NBA championship, more than 50 years after their last title. Footage by Brut. journalist @remybuisine. #knicks #nbafinals #news #newyorkcity #newyorkknicks
Publié le
14
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
NBA Finals or World Cup final?
NBA Finals or World Cup final?
À suivre
NBA Finals or World Cup final?
NBA Finals or World Cup final?

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