Sports
World Cup

Spain's players after winning the World Cup.

Brut. journalist Louis Tanca (@louistanca) caught Spain’s players moments after they defeated Argentina to win the World Cup. The newly crowned champions celebrated with their winners’ medals and the trophy, while also carrying pre-built Lego replicas of the World Cup. FIFA also presented 30 members of the Spanish team with Super Bowl-style championship rings to commemorate the victory. Spain’s 1-0 extra-time win secured the country’s second men’s World Cup title after its first triumph in 2010. #spain #worldcup #soccer #argentina
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.
MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.
À suivre
MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.
MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.
Sports
World Cup

Spain's players after winning the World Cup.

Brut. journalist Louis Tanca (@louistanca) caught Spain’s players moments after they defeated Argentina to win the World Cup. The newly crowned champions celebrated with their winners’ medals and the trophy, while also carrying pre-built Lego replicas of the World Cup. FIFA also presented 30 members of the Spanish team with Super Bowl-style championship rings to commemorate the victory. Spain’s 1-0 extra-time win secured the country’s second men’s World Cup title after its first triumph in 2010. #spain #worldcup #soccer #argentina
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.
MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.
À suivre
MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.
MessiPaws the dog is World Cup ready.

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