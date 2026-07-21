Spain's players after winning the World Cup.

Brut. journalist Louis Tanca (@louistanca) caught Spain’s players moments after they defeated Argentina to win the World Cup. The newly crowned champions celebrated with their winners’ medals and the trophy, while also carrying pre-built Lego replicas of the World Cup. FIFA also presented 30 members of the Spanish team with Super Bowl-style championship rings to commemorate the victory. Spain’s 1-0 extra-time win secured the country’s second men’s World Cup title after its first triumph in 2010. #spain #worldcup #soccer #argentina