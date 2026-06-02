Cory Booker accuses Marco Rubio of "begging" to rejoin Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran.
During a Senate hearing Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker pointed out the similarities between the deal Trump is currently trying to make with Iran and the one that he pulled out of in 2018, which was negotiated by Obama during his second term.
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Cory Booker accuses Marco Rubio of "begging" to rejoin Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran.
During a Senate hearing Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker pointed out the similarities between the deal Trump is currently trying to make with Iran and the one that he pulled out of in 2018, which was negotiated by Obama during his second term.
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