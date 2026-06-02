US
Politics

Cory Booker accuses Marco Rubio of "begging" to rejoin Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran.

During a Senate hearing Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker pointed out the similarities between the deal Trump is currently trying to make with Iran and the one that he pulled out of in 2018, which was negotiated by Obama during his second term.
Published on
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.
À suivre
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.
US
Politics

Cory Booker accuses Marco Rubio of "begging" to rejoin Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran.

During a Senate hearing Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker pointed out the similarities between the deal Trump is currently trying to make with Iran and the one that he pulled out of in 2018, which was negotiated by Obama during his second term.
Publié le
02
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.
À suivre
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.

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