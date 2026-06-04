US
Politics

Trump defines the word "ceasefire."

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump defined the word "Ceasefire" to mean that countries are "shooting in a more moderate manner," adding that the term has a different meaning in the Middle East than in other parts of the world.
Published on
04
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.
À suivre
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.
US
Politics

Trump defines the word "ceasefire."

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump defined the word "Ceasefire" to mean that countries are "shooting in a more moderate manner," adding that the term has a different meaning in the Middle East than in other parts of the world.
Publié le
04
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.
À suivre
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.

On the same topic

obama-gives-his-approval-to-the-oval-office-replica-in-his-presidential-museum
Obama gives his approval to the Oval Office replica in his presidential museum.
cory-booker-accuses-marco-rubio-of-begging-to-rejoin-obama-s-nuclear-agreement-with-iran
Cory Booker accuses Marco Rubio of "begging" to rejoin Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran.
mamdani-signs-order-repealing-bedtimes-for-nba-finals
Mamdani signs order repealing bedtimes for NBA Finals.
democrats-introduce-bill-to-give-12-days-of-paid-leave-for-reproductive-health
Democrats introduce bill to give 12 days of paid leave for reproductive health.
mark-carney-on-u-s-canada-relations
Mark Carney on U.S.-Canada relations
todd-blanche-would-not-rule-out-payments-to-january-6-rioters-who-assaulted-police-officers
Todd Blanche would not rule out payments to January 6 rioters who assaulted police officers.

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.