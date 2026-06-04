Trump defines the word "ceasefire."
While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump defined the word "Ceasefire" to mean that countries are "shooting in a more moderate manner," adding that the term has a different meaning in the Middle East than in other parts of the world.
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Trump defines the word "ceasefire."
While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump defined the word "Ceasefire" to mean that countries are "shooting in a more moderate manner," adding that the term has a different meaning in the Middle East than in other parts of the world.
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