Democrats introduce bill to give 12 days of paid leave for reproductive health.

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill that would give 12 days of paid leave to workers each year for reproductive health, including period pain, menopause symptoms, endometriosis flare-ups, and more. The "H.E.R. Agenda" (Health, Equity, Rights) was introduced by Rep. Yassamin Ansari, who emphasized that the bill is not just for women, and can be leveraged by men for fertility treatments, vasectomies, and other reproductive health issues. Additionally, the bill seeks to achieve funding for research related to reproductive pain and relevant health issues, such as IUD removals and conditions like Premenstrual Dysmorphic Disorder.