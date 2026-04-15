The Journey That Took Vijay Varma To Films

From Gully Boy to Matka King, here is how Vijay Varma built his acting career through struggle, theatre, and persistence.

Matka King has been in the news for a while, with its release timeline seeing delays. The series is now set to premiere in 17 April 2026 on Amazon Prime.

In the show, Vijay plays a key role in a story set in 1960s Bombay, centred on the matka gambling system and the people connected to it.

His journey to roles like this did not follow a fixed path. It came through years of trial, rejection, and steady work before he entered films.

Not Born Into Bollywood

Born on 29 March 1986, Vijay grew up in Hyderabad in a business family.

His father dealt in handicrafts and travelled across India sourcing materials.

His early exposure to cinema came from home, but not in the usual way. His father preferred English films and took the family to watch action movies featuring Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Hindi films were not part of that routine. That came from his mother and sister.

At that stage, acting was not a clear goal. It was something he carried quietly.

College Was Not The Plan

After finishing school at St. Theresa High School in Hyderabad, Vijay did not follow a structured path. He moved through different courses and jobs, leaving most of them midway.

He has said he failed at several jobs before deciding to take acting seriously. At home, the idea did not land. His father did not see acting as a viable career and told him it was not possible to become someone like Salman Khan.

Vijay still went ahead. He applied to the Film and Television Institute of India and secured admission.

The move needed planning. He arranged money from a friend and relied on financial help from his then partner. Then he left home without informing his father.

Before leaving, he made one phone call. He said he would be gone for a year. Then he boarded a train to Pune.

This was his first clear step towards acting as a profession.

Reality Check: Acting Is Work

At FTII, the idea of acting changed quickly.

Training did not begin with performing scenes. It involved physical exercises, cleaning spaces, silence, and discipline.

He realised that acting was not about appearance or screen presence alone. It required preparation, repetition, and control.

As he put it, the illusion of acting was very different from the reality.

Mumbai Was Tougher

After training, Vijay moved to Mumbai, expecting work to follow. It did not. Auditions became routine, and rejection came with most of them.

At each place, the feedback was similar. He did not fit. Sometimes he looked too young, sometimes too old, sometimes just not right for the part.

After a point, he stopped going for auditions.

Instead, he turned to theatre. He worked with Tom Alter for over a year. There was little to no money, and he continued to rely on support from his family.

The stage became his way to keep going. It gave him space to work on his craft, build confidence, and improve his language and performance.

Breakthrough With Gully Boy

Before his breakthrough, Vijay faced delays and setbacks. Some projects did not release on time, including Yaara, which saw a delayed release.

Others, like Chittagong and Pink, featured him in smaller roles that did not significantly change his trajectory at the time.

At a low point in his career, he received a casting call for Gully Boy.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film became a turning point. Within a month of auditioning, he secured the role.

The film brought visibility and opened up new opportunities.

Where He Stands Today

After Gully Boy, things began to move differently for Vijay. Work started coming across films and streaming projects like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Darlings.

It did not change overnight. The shift was gradual. With each project, he understood his work and choices better.

Today, Vijay works across Hindi cinema and streaming platforms. His journey has moved from leaving home to study acting to building a steady career through films and series.

His upcoming project, Matka King, is set to release on 17 April 2026 on Amazon Prime.