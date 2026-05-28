Gujarat Isolated People; Woman Quarantined In Bengaluru: What Is Ebola Virus And Should You Be worried?

After a suspected Ebola case in Gujarat, here is a simple explainer on what Ebola is, how it spreads and what Indian authorities are saying.

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A deadly virus outbreak in Africa has now triggered health alerts in India.

On 27 May, health officials isolated a man in Ahmedabad after he showed Ebola-like symptoms following travel from Congo.

Around the same time, a woman from Uganda was quarantined in Bengaluru over a suspected infection.

The cases come amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa that has triggered global health alerts and tighter travel checks, including in India.

So, what is Ebola, how does it spread and should people here be worried?

First Things First: What Is Ebola?

Ebola is a rare but severe viral disease that affects humans and other primates. It is caused by viruses from the Orthoebolavirus family. According to the World Health Organization, Ebola can become fatal if patients do not receive treatment early.

The virus was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, outbreaks have mostly happened in parts of Central and West Africa.

The largest outbreak in history happened between 2014 and 2016 in West Africa. It spread across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, infecting thousands of people.

So, How Does It Spread?

Ebola does not spread like the common cold or flu.

The virus first spreads to humans through contact with infected wild animals such as fruit bats or primates. After that, it spreads between people through direct contact with blood or body fluids of an infected person.

That includes:

Blood

Vomit

Sweat

Saliva

Urine

Semen

Even surfaces contaminated with infected body fluids can spread the virus. WHO says a person becomes contagious only after symptoms begin.

This is why hospitals and health workers follow strict isolation and protective measures during suspected outbreaks.

What Are The Symptoms?

Early symptoms can feel similar to several common illnesses, which makes Ebola difficult to detect at first.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Severe weakness

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

As the disease worsens, patients can develop vomiting, diarrhoea, rashes and, in some cases, internal or external bleeding.

WHO says the average fatality rate for Ebola is around 50%, although past outbreaks have seen death rates ranging from 25% to 90%.

Why Is The Current Outbreak Getting Attention?

The current outbreak in Congo and Uganda involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which does not yet have an approved vaccine or treatment.

Reports suggest hundreds of suspected cases and over 200 suspected deaths have already been recorded. WHO officially declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 May.

Health officials are also worried because conflict and attacks on medical centres in Congo are making containment harder. In some places, treatment tents have reportedly been burned down and suspected patients escaped quarantine centres.

What Is India Doing Right Now?

India has not confirmed any Ebola case so far.

After suspected cases in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, authorities increased airport screenings and travel monitoring linked to the outbreak in Africa.

In Ahmedabad, officials isolated the traveller, traced close contacts and later confirmed the samples tested negative for Ebola.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya tweets, "The report of a suspected patient of the infectious disease Ebola virus originating from Congo has come back negative. Citizens are requested not to harbour any kind of fear or panic and to stay away from rumours, relying only on… pic.twitter.com/SFR2Vb7K4M — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

Health experts say there is no reason to panic right now. Unlike Covid-19, Ebola is not easily airborne and mainly spreads through direct contact with infected body fluids.

For now, India is treating the cases as precautionary situations, not confirmed outbreaks.