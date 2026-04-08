Samay Raina Is Back: Why "Still Alive" Is Blowing Up

He deleted his biggest show, faced legal action and stayed silent. Now Samay Raina is back with Still Alive, playing the game differently.

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From winning Comicstaan 2 to facing multiple FIRs, Samay Raina has had one of the most unpredictable journeys in Indian digital entertainment.

After months of silence and deleting his biggest show, he is back with a stand-up special titled Still Alive. The video went to No. 1 on YouTube India within hours of release.

This is not just a comeback. It is his version of what went down.

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First, The Rise: How Latent Took Over Your Feed

In 2024, Raina launched India’s Got Latent, a live comedy format built on audience interaction, roasting and improvisation.

The show scaled fast on YouTube. Clips from episodes regularly crossed millions of views. The format stood out because it was unscripted and risk-heavy.

He also pulled in internet and pop culture names, including Ranveer Allahbadia, expanding the show’s reach beyond stand-up audiences.

ALSO WATCH: The Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: was his humour misunderstood?

Then Came The Episode That Changed Everything

In early 2025, an episode of India’s Got Latent triggered backlash after a controversial remark during the show began circulating online.

Clips spread across platforms. The reaction moved beyond social media.

Multiple FIRs were filed in different states under laws related to obscenity and online content. The issue was also picked up by television debates, turning it into a national conversation around content limits.

The Big Move: Why He Deleted Everything

Raina’s response was immediate and extreme. He deleted the entire first season of India’s Got Latent from YouTube.

In Still Alive, he explains what that meant for him:

“I made this show with all my heart… only I know what it took to delete it from YouTube”



This was not just a content decision. It was a legal and business call.

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Behind The Jokes: Anxiety, Fear And Fallout

For the first time, Raina drops the performer persona and talks about the personal impact.

“It broke me like anything, man. I never wanted to remove it.”

He describes anxiety during the peak of the controversy, “I had so much anxiety… I was so scared”

He also admits he feared losing everything he had built:

“I thought everything I had earned… everything goes to sh*t.”

ALSO WATCH: Samay Raina: Beyond the controversies

Internet Fame Is A Game. He Says It Out Loud

One of the sharpest takeaways from the special is his take on online identity.

“You are never watching us as who we are. We are just playing a character on the internet.”

He goes further, “In India, the internet is not a platform to showcase your art… it’s a game.”

This reflects a growing tension in India’s creator economy, where reach and risk often go hand in hand.

Did He Cross A Line? His Answer Is Complicated

Raina does not deny impact. Instead, he reframes it.

“Every time a public figure hurts people, you lose that person from your audience forever. That is the punishment.”

At the same time, he questions the scale of the backlash:

“How can things escalate this much over a small joke?”

His apology became a key talking point.

In the special, he explains the logic behind it, “You only fight when the fight is fair… when it’s not, you walk away.”

The Comeback: Still Alive Goes No. 1

In April 2026, Raina returned with Still Alive. The video quickly climbed to the top of YouTube India’s trending chart.

The special mixes humour with reflection. It addresses the controversy directly while setting up what comes next.

What Happens Next For Latent

Raina confirms that India’s Got Latent will return.

But there is a change.

“I want to do a wild show… but what goes online will be a cut version.”

So, What Does This Mean For Creators?

Raina’s journey highlights a clear shift in India’s digital space.

Content can scale fast.

Backlash can scale faster.

Legal risk is now part of the creator playbook.

His own takeaway sums it up: The show exists because of you. You don’t exist because of the show.