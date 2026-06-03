Who Is Abhishek Mishra? IIT Graduate Arrested In Mathura

An IIT Roorkee graduate known online as "Adikarta Narayan Das" has been arrested in Mathura. Here's what police allege and what we know so far.

A 29-year-old IIT Roorkee graduate who built a following as a spiritual influencer in Mathura has been arrested after a woman accused him of rape, blackmail and exploitation.

The accused, Abhishek Mishra, is known online by the name "Adikarta Narayan Das". According to police, he used social media platforms, including YouTube, to share religious discourses and attract followers.

The case came to light after a nursing student from Chhattisgarh filed a complaint with police in Mathura. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and Mishra was arrested on June 1. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

From IIT Graduate To Online Preacher

According to police, Mishra graduated in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and later moved to Mathura, where he began presenting himself as a spiritual guide and religious storyteller. He reportedly ran a YouTube channel featuring sermons in Hindi and English.

Investigators allege that he built connections with followers through his online presence and encouraged some of them to become part of his spiritual circle. Police are examining the nature of those relationships and whether other individuals may have been affected.

What The Complaint Alleges

According to the FIR and police statements, the complainant has alleged that Mishra sexually assaulted her after giving her a substance disguised as prasad. She has also alleged that intimate photographs and videos were used to threaten and pressure her.

Police say digital devices have been seized and are being examined as part of the investigation. Authorities are also recording statements from people associated with Mishra's circle.

Why The Case Is Drawing Attention

The case has sparked discussion because it combines two themes that increasingly overlap in India: the rise of online spiritual influencers and the power of social media to build trust at scale.

Unlike traditional religious institutions, digital creators can attract large audiences through YouTube, Instagram and other platforms, often without formal oversight. Experts have repeatedly warned that followers can become vulnerable when influence, authority and personal mentorship overlap.

In this case, many of the allegations remain under investigation. Police have not yet disclosed how many people may have been affected, and no court has examined the evidence so far.

The Investigation Continues

Police say they are continuing to gather evidence and determine whether additional complainants may come forward. Mishra remains accused in the case, and the allegations against him have not yet been tested in court.

As the investigation unfolds, the case is likely to raise broader questions about online influence, trust and accountability in the digital age.