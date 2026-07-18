How Delhi Police Removed Sonam Wangchuk From Jantar Mantar

Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after 20 days on hunger strike. Here's what has been reported so far.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site early on Saturday and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after 20 days on an indefinite hunger strike.

Delhi Police said the action was taken on medical grounds and in compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Separately, The Indian Express has reported, citing sources, that the operation was planned in advance and involved a series of coordinated steps. Brut has not independently verified those source-based claims.

Here's what has been reported so far.

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Why Was Sonam Wangchuk Removed?

According to NDTV, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital following medical advice because of his deteriorating health and in compliance with a Delhi High Court order.

As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care.

While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create… — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 18, 2026

Police also appealed to protesters to vacate Jantar Mantar peacefully "at the earliest".

ALSO READ: From Ladakh To Delhi: Every Time Sonam Wangchuk Went On Hunger Strike And What Happened Next

Why Was Wangchuk Protesting?

According to The Indian Express, Wangchuk began his hunger strike on June 28 as part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The protest is demanding wider reforms to India's examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks.

ALSO WATCH: Abhijeet Dipke's desperate plea to the Delhi Police at Cockroach Janta Party protest

How The Removal Unfolded

According to The Indian Express, police personnel from Delhi's New Delhi district were instructed to assemble around 3 am on Saturday for what they were initially told was a security drill ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The newspaper reported, citing sources, that officers were later briefed at Mandir Marg police station that Wangchuk would be removed from the protest site within "30 seconds".

Brut has not independently verified these claims.

According to the newspaper's report, police allegedly installed a phone jammer shortly before the operation. Around 6.30 am, officers reportedly put up a white curtain around the protest stage before removing Wangchuk from the site.

These details are based on unnamed sources cited by The Indian Express. Brut has not independently verified them.

ALSO WATCH: What 20 Days of Cockroach Janta Party Protest Really Look Like

What Happened Next?

According to The Indian Express, senior police officers had allegedly studied the routine of CJP members before carrying out the operation.

The newspaper quoted one source as saying:

"Initially, the routine of all the Cockroach Janta Party members was discussed. They learnt of a small window of some minutes in the morning when Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke went out to a nearby restroom. They decided to pick Wangchuk exactly at that time."

The report also said only senior officers were allegedly aware of the full plan. Brut has not independently verified these claims.

According to The Indian Express, once Dipke briefly left the protest site, police allegedly moved in, put up the white curtain, removed Wangchuk and took him to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance.

The newspaper also quoted another source as saying:

"Within two minutes, he was picked up by four to five policemen and was taken in an ambulance to Safdarjung Hospital. The police then started removing all the protesters. At the same time, a police team stopped Dipke."

These claims have not been independently verified by Brut.

ALSO READ: Inside Abhijit Dipke's Cockroach Janata Party Protest

Wangchuk's Health

According to NDTV, Wangchuk was admitted to the emergency ward at Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from the protest site.

The report, citing sources, said he was conscious and that his vital signs were stable.

NDTV also reported that doctors had earlier described his condition as an emergency because of concerns about his deteriorating health. A medical update issued earlier this week reportedly said Wangchuk had lost more than 8 kg during the hunger strike.

He Had Planned To Continue His Fast

Before being taken to hospital, Wangchuk had said he intended to continue his hunger strike until July 20, the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

According to NDTV, he told supporters:

"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy. I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost."

Commissioner Replaced A Day Earlier

According to The Indian Express, Wangchuk's removal came a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs replaced Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha with Anurag Kumar.

The newspaper also reported that after taking charge, Kumar met senior police officers and preparations began for Wangchuk's removal. It further reported that Golchha's early departure was allegedly linked to the handling of the protest. These claims are based on The Indian Express' reporting and have not been independently verified by Brut.

Opposition Parties React

According to The Indian Express, several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT), have expressed support for Wangchuk following his removal.

The newspaper reported that they have called on the Centre to engage with Wangchuk and remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.