Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live: Delhi HC Hearing, Health Updates Today

Follow live updates on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, the Delhi High Court hearing, his latest health condition, protest developments and the government's response today.

The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health checks on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Observing that "life of any citizen is precious", the court ordered regular medical monitoring and necessary medical intervention, before disposing of a PIL seeking urgent treatment.

Stay with us for verified live updates on the court proceedings, Wangchuk's health, political reactions and developments surrounding the protest.

LIVE UPDATES

11:47 AM IST | Delhi High Court disposes of PIL

The Delhi High Court has disposed of the Public Interest Litigation seeking urgent medical intervention for Sonam Wangchuk after directing authorities to carry out daily medical monitoring and provide medical aid whenever required. The Bench observed that "life is precious" while issuing its directions.

11:40 AM IST | Doctors say Wangchuk has lost over 9 kg

Doctors monitoring Sonam Wangchuk said he has lost more than 9 kg since beginning his indefinite hunger strike. According to the latest medical bulletin, his blood sugar is 80 mg/dL, pulse rate is 72 beats per minute and hydration remains fair. Doctors, however, have warned that prolonged fasting could eventually affect his organs if it continues.

11:35 AsM IST | Kejriwal expected to visit Jantar Mantar

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Jantar Mantar later today to meet Sonam Wangchuk. Security has been tightened around the protest site ahead of the visit, with additional police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed in the area.

11:15 AM IST | Delhi High Court orders daily medical monitoring for Sonam Wangchuk

The Delhi High Court has directed that Sonam Wangchuk's health be clinically monitored every day while he continues his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Disposing of the petition, the Bench observed that "life of any citizen is precious" and said all necessary medical intervention should be provided whenever required.

11:11 AM IST | Delhi High Court disposes of PIL

After issuing directions for regular medical monitoring, the Delhi High Court disposed of the Public Interest Litigation seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk.

11:10 AM IST | Court says 'Life is precious'

While dictating its order, the Bench observed that every effort should be made to protect the life of a citizen. It directed authorities to carry out daily clinical monitoring of Wangchuk's condition and provide any medical treatment required based on his health status.

10:45 AM IST | Delhi High Court hears PIL on Wangchuk's health

The Delhi High Court is hearing a PIL seeking immediate medical intervention for Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June. The petition urges authorities to shift him to a government hospital and provide essential medical treatment, including nutritional support if required.

10:30 AM IST | Health concerns intensify as fast enters Day 19

Doctors monitoring Wangchuk have warned that prolonged fasting is entering a potentially dangerous stage. According to updates shared by organisers, he has lost nearly 9 kg since the protest began. Medical experts say extended fasting can increase the risk of organ damage if it continues without intervention.

10:15 AM IST | Wangchuk refuses to end his fast

Despite appeals from supporters and growing concern over his health, Wangchuk has reiterated that he will continue his hunger strike. He has questioned what would change if he ended the protest without any meaningful response from the authorities.

10:00 AM IST | Mass hunger strike planned in solidarity

Supporters have organised a one-day mass hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with Wangchuk. Several political leaders, activists and public figures are expected to visit the protest site during the day.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why The Jantar Mantar Protest Isn't Over And Why Sonam Wangchuk Is Still Fasting

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on 28 June in support of demands linked to alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak. He has called for accountability and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

What happened in the Delhi High Court?

A lawyer filed a PIL seeking urgent medical intervention, arguing that Wangchuk's deteriorating health requires immediate treatment. The Delhi High Court treated the matter as urgent and sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi Government before taking it up for hearing.

Timeline

28 June: Sonam Wangchuk begins an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

15 July: A PIL seeking medical intervention is filed before the Delhi High Court.

16 July: The hunger strike enters Day 19 as the Delhi High Court hears the matter and health concerns continue to mount.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike?

He is protesting over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, and has demanded accountability from the government.

Where is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

He has been holding his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since 28 June.

How many days has the hunger strike lasted?

As of 16 July 2026, the hunger strike has entered Day 19.

What did the Delhi High Court order today?

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre and the Delhi Government to ensure that Sonam Wangchuk's health is monitored daily. The court also directed authorities to provide medical aid whenever necessary before disposing of the PIL.

What is the Delhi High Court hearing about?

The court is hearing a PIL seeking urgent medical intervention, including hospitalisation and nutritional support, due to concerns over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

What is Sonam Wangchuk's latest health update?

Organisers say he has lost nearly 9 kg since the hunger strike began. Doctors have warned that prolonged fasting could soon lead to serious medical complications if it continues.

Has Sonam Wangchuk agreed to end his fast?

No. Despite repeated appeals from supporters and growing health concerns, Wangchuk has said he will continue the protest until there is a meaningful response to his demands.

Has the government responded?

The Centre and the Delhi Government have been asked by the Delhi High Court to respond to the PIL concerning Wangchuk's health. Court proceedings are ongoing.