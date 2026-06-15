Who Is Madhur Virli? Why the Comedian Is Facing Backlash Over an Old Rape Joke

IIT graduate and comedian Madhur Virli is facing backlash over a resurfaced rape joke. Here's who he is and what happened.

Just days after comedian Pranit More found himself at the centre of the viral Rs. 370 biryani controversy, another stand-up comedian has come under scrutiny online.

This time, it is Madhur Virli.

A clip from one of Virli's older stand-up sets recently resurfaced on social media and quickly sparked outrage. The video, originally from his 2024 show Love & Latex, featured a joke about rape and murder that many viewers described as insensitive and disturbing. The backlash arrived at a moment when conversations around consent, misogyny and accountability in comedy were already dominating social media because of the Pranit More controversy.

As criticism grew, Virli issued a public apology and acknowledged that the material crossed a line.

So, who is Madhur Virli and what exactly happened?

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Who Is Madhur Virli?

Madhur Virli is a Delhi-based stand-up comedian known for his storytelling style and dark humour. Before entering comedy full-time, he graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

Over the years, he built a following through live performances, YouTube videos and comedy specials. His content often explored uncomfortable topics and relied on shock value, a style that helped him stand out in India's crowded stand-up scene.

However, the same approach has now placed him at the centre of a major controversy.

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What Happened?

The controversy began when an old clip from Virli's 2024 show Love & Latex started circulating online.

In the video, the comedian made remarks involving rape cases and a hypothetical discussion around rape and murder. Social media users criticised the joke for trivialising sexual violence and mocking survivors of a serious crime. The clip spread rapidly across platforms, drawing widespread criticism.

The timing amplified the reaction.

Just days earlier, Pranit More had faced backlash after a viral crowd-work segment involving an audience member's remarks about spending Rs. 370 on a biryani date and expecting something in return. The controversy triggered a broader discussion about consent and the responsibilities of comedians when dealing with sensitive subjects.

As that conversation continued, Virli's old video resurfaced and became part of the same debate.

Madhur Virli's Apology

After the outrage intensified, Virli released an official statement addressing the controversy.

He said the clip being shared online came from a performance he had done around two years ago. According to the comedian, he realised soon after the performance that the joke was inappropriate and removed it long before it resurfaced.

In his statement, Virli said he believes comedy can engage with difficult subjects, but added that certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed judgement. He acknowledged that his attempt had fallen short and apologised for the joke.

He also clarified that his Instagram account had been deactivated months before the controversy erupted online.

ALSO WATCH: Sejal Pawar apologises

More Than Just One Comedian's Problem

The controversy around Madhur Virli is bigger than one resurfaced clip.

It arrives at a time when Indian stand-up comedy is facing increasing scrutiny from audiences online. Viral clips can now travel far beyond comedy clubs, reaching people who may never have seen the full performance or original context.

For younger audiences especially, the debate is no longer just about whether a joke is funny. It is also about accountability, consent and the impact certain subjects can have when turned into entertainment.

As discussions around comedy's limits continue, Madhur Virli's apology marks the latest chapter in a growing conversation about where humour ends and responsibility begins.