Why a Gurugram Employee Lost His Job After a Viral Rs. 370 Biryani Remark at a Stand-Up Show

A Gurugram-based company dismissed an employee after comments made during comedian Pranit More's show sparked debate around consent, workplace accountability and online consequences.

A stand-up comedy audience interaction has evolved into a wider conversation about consent, workplace accountability and the long digital footprint of public behaviour.

Himanshu Jangra, a 23-year-old web developer from Gurugram, lost his job after remarks he made during comedian Pranit More's crowd work segment went viral online. The controversy has raised difficult questions. Should employers act on employees' conduct outside work? Where is the line between personal expression and professional consequences? And what happens when a joke reveals attitudes that audiences find unacceptable?

For young Indians navigating dating, work culture and social media, the incident has become more than another viral moment. It is also a case study in how online actions can shape offline outcomes.

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What Happened During Pranit More's Show?

The backlash began after clips from Pranit More's stand-up performance circulated across social media platforms.

In the footage, Jangra described going on a date during which he spent Rs. 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. He then suggested that because he had paid for the meal, he expected something "in return".

According to the clip, he said that when the woman asked to be dropped home, he insisted on recovering what he had spent. He also described taking her to a dark park despite what he characterised as her reluctance.

The comments quickly drew criticism online. Critics argued that the remarks reflected a troubling sense of entitlement linked to spending money on a date.

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Why Did Starvik Design Terminate Him?

As the video gained traction, social media users identified Jangra as an employee of Gurugram-based design and branding firm Starvik Design.

In a video statement shared on Instagram, founder Vivek Vishwakarma said the company had received "hundreds of messages, emails, calls" regarding the incident.

He stated that the comments were "offensive" and did not represent the company's values.

Vishwakarma also said Starvik Design conducted an internal review before making its decision. According to him, colleagues, including women employees, described Jangra as professional, respectful and hardworking at work. He added that there had been no complaints against him during his employment.

The company's explanation centred on reputational impact rather than misconduct inside the office. Vishwakarma said the controversy had begun affecting the workplace and that employers have responsibilities towards their teams, clients and workplace environment when an employee's public actions become inseparable from the organisation's image.

"What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here," he said while announcing that the company had decided to part ways with Jangra.

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The Bigger Debate Around Behaviour Outside Work

The incident has triggered debate about whether employers should discipline employees for actions that take place beyond office premises.

Starvik Design's position was that reputational impact and workplace culture could not be separated from a controversy that had become public.

At the same time, Vishwakarma cautioned against excessive online harassment directed at Jangra. He noted that the consequences of the incident would likely affect the 23-year-old for a long time and said social media trolling should not be treated lightly.

These two positions have existed side by side throughout the conversation. One focuses on organisational accountability. The other highlights concerns around disproportionate punishment in the age of viral outrage.

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Why This Conversation Resonates With Young Indians

The strongest reactions to the clip were not centred on the amount of money involved. They focused on the idea that paying for a date creates an expectation of intimacy.

Consent requires voluntary agreement. It cannot be assumed because someone paid for dinner, arranged transport or spent money during an outing.

The controversy has therefore moved beyond stand-up comedy. It has prompted discussions among young Indians about dating norms, gender expectations and the language people use when recounting personal experiences.

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A Viral Moment With Lasting Consequences

The Gurugram case illustrates how quickly private anecdotes can become public controversies in a hyper-connected world.

For employers, it raises questions about values and reputation.

For internet users, it highlights the power and risks of online accountability.

For young audiences, it serves as a reminder that the stories people tell about themselves can shape how others perceive their judgement, character and suitability in professional spaces.

The debate surrounding Himanshu Jangra's remarks is unlikely to end with one termination. Instead, it reflects broader tensions around consent, digital accountability and the expectations placed on individuals whose words travel far beyond the room in which they were first spoken.

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