Why Sejal Pawar's Cadaver Joke at Pranit More's Show Triggered Online Outrage

Doctor Sejal Pawar apologised after remarks about comparing male cadavers during comedian Pranit More's show drew criticism online. Here's why the comments sparked debate around medical ethics and accountability.

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What began as outrage over the viral Rs. 370 biryani clip has now expanded into scrutiny of audience interactions at comedian Pranit More's shows.

The latest controversy centres on Sejal Pawar, a doctor who apologised after comments she made during More's crowd work segment prompted criticism online. The backlash has sparked conversations about medical ethics, professionalism and whether public accountability is applied consistently when off-duty remarks go viral.

For young Indians navigating a world where personal comments can quickly become public controversies, the incident has become another example of how digital audiences increasingly shape the consequences of what people say.

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What Did Sejal Pawar Say?

During an interaction at Pranit More's stand-up show, Pawar spoke about cadavers used in medical education.

As More asked whether doctors remain serious or crack jokes while conducting autopsies, Pawar described anatomy-related experiences involving cadavers. She said that she and her colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts.

The clip circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from viewers.

Critics described the comments as insensitive and disrespectful towards body donors, particularly given the role cadavers play in training future doctors.

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Why Did the Comments Spark Backlash?

Much of the criticism centred on dignity and trust.

Body donation is often viewed as an act of generosity, with individuals and families choosing to contribute to medical education and scientific advancement.

Several social media users argued that joking about deceased individuals who had donated their bodies crossed an ethical line.

Medical students and professionals were also among those who voiced concern. One social media user identifying as a medical student wrote that mocking a cadaver was "one of the worst things you can do".

The reactions reflected broader expectations around how healthcare professionals should speak about people whose bodies contribute to medical training.

Sejal Pawar Issued an Apology

As criticism intensified, Pawar shared an apology on Instagram.

"I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it," she wrote.

She added that, looking back, she understood how her words could be interpreted differently from what she had intended.

Pawar made her Instagram account private shortly after posting the apology.

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Why This Debate Goes Beyond One Viral Clip

The controversy has prompted questions that extend beyond one audience interaction.

Should off-duty remarks shape public perceptions of professional conduct? How much weight should be given to intent when comments cause offence? And should standards of accountability remain consistent regardless of a person's profession or gender?

Several social media users drew comparisons with the fallout faced by Himanshu Jangra, the Gurugram man who lost his job after remarks made during another audience interaction at More's show sparked outrage online.

Others argued that the two situations involved different ethical concerns and should be assessed on their own merits.

The latest controversy has also unfolded against the backdrop of a broader debate around the original Rs. 370 biryani clip. Content creators including Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila criticised both the remarks and the decision to platform them, arguing that audience interactions and viral clips can shape cultural attitudes around gender and consent.

Their responses reflected a growing expectation among younger audiences that creators should take responsibility for the content they choose to amplify.

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The Bigger Conversation Around Professional Ethics

Pranit More's audience interactions have unexpectedly become the backdrop for larger conversations about accountability.

For healthcare professionals, the discussion has highlighted the importance of empathy and respect in a profession built on public trust.

For internet audiences, it has raised questions about proportionality, forgiveness and whether online backlash leaves enough room for reflection and growth.

And for young Indians, it serves as a reminder that in the age of viral content, a passing comment can evolve into a national debate about ethics, professionalism and the responsibilities that come with public visibility.