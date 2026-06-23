Who Is Revati Sule? Sharad Pawar's Granddaughter Whose Wedding Brought Together Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor

Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of Sharad Pawar, is in the spotlight after her star-studded Mumbai wedding drew Bollywood celebrities.

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Videos from Revati Sule's wedding have been making waves on social media, drawing attention not only because of the guest list but also because of Shah Rukh Khan's viral appearance at the celebrations.

The wedding brought together some of Bollywood's biggest names, including Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, alongside politicians and business leaders.

So, who is Revati Sule?

Who Is Revati Sule?

Revati Sule is the daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and businessman Sadanand Sule.

She is also the granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, one of Maharashtra's most influential political figures.

Despite belonging to a prominent political family, Revati has largely stayed away from public life.

According to multiple media reports, she studied Economics at St Xavier's College in Mumbai before pursuing a Master's degree in Public Administration at the London School of Economics.

Why Is Revati Sule In The News?

Revati recently married businessman Sarang Lakhani in Mumbai.

The wedding attracted widespread attention after photographs and videos from the celebrations surfaced online.

Several prominent figures from the worlds of entertainment, politics and business attended the event.

Among those spotted at the wedding were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Chunky Panday and Ravi Kishan.

Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Appearance

One of the most talked-about moments from the celebrations came during the sangeet ceremony.

Videos shared online showed Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai alongside guests.

The actor was also seen greeting family members and posing for photographs with the newlyweds.

The clips quickly gained traction across social media.

Why The Wedding Drew Attention

The combination of Bollywood celebrities, political figures and business leaders helped turn the wedding into one of the most talked-about social events of the week.

As interest in the celebrations grew online, many people began searching for more information about Revati Sule and her background.

