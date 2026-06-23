Who Is Sarang Lakhani? The Businessman Who Married Revati Sule

Sarang Lakhani, son of industrialist Arun Lakhani and Executive Director at Vishvaraj Group, is in the spotlight after marrying Revati Sule.

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Sarang Lakhani has found himself in the spotlight after marrying Revati Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar.

The wedding attracted widespread attention after several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, attended the celebrations in Mumbai.

As videos and photographs from the event continue to circulate online, many people are searching for more information about the businessman.

Who Is Sarang Lakhani?

Sarang Lakhani is the son of industrialist Arun Lakhani and is associated with the Nagpur-based Vishvaraj Group.

According to publicly available company information and media reports, he serves as an Executive Director within the organisation.

The group has interests in infrastructure, water management and urban development projects across India.

His Background

While Sarang is best known for his role in business, media reports also describe him as a former competitive badminton player.

Reports state that he trained under renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand before moving into the corporate sector.

However, there is limited publicly available information about his personal life, and he has largely remained away from the public spotlight.

Why Is Sarang Lakhani Trending?

Interest in Sarang Lakhani surged following his wedding to Revati Sule in Mumbai.

The celebrations became one of the most talked-about social events of the week after videos from the sangeet and wedding ceremonies began circulating on social media.

One of the most widely shared clips featured Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during the festivities.

The wedding was also attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Ravi Kishan, among others.

A Union Of Two Prominent Families

The marriage brings together two well-known families from different spheres of public life.

While Revati Sule belongs to one of Maharashtra's most influential political families, Sarang Lakhani comes from a family with longstanding business interests.

The presence of leading figures from politics, business and Bollywood helped turn the wedding into a major talking point online, driving public interest in both the bride and groom.

As a result, Sarang Lakhani's name has emerged as one of the most searched topics linked to the celebrations.



