Who Is The Indian Sadhu Who Has Been Standing For 12 Years?

An Indian ascetic has spent 12 years standing without sitting or lying down as part of a vow dedicated to Lord Shiva. Here's his story.

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While most people struggle to stand for a few hours, one Indian man has spent the past 12 years doing exactly that.

As part of a spiritual vow dedicated to Lord Shiva, he gave up sitting, lying down and conventional sleep.

His story has gone viral online, drawing attention for its physical demands and its connection to a long tradition of spiritual discipline.

But who is the man behind this extraordinary vow?

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Meet Dulal Giri Ji Maharaj

Dulal Giri Ji Maharaj left university at a young age to pursue a spiritual life centred on the worship of Lord Shiva.

Instead of following a conventional career path, he chose the life of a sadhu, dedicating himself to religious practice and austerity.

In recent weeks, videos showing him standing in a temple setting have circulated widely online. The footage shows him dressed in traditional ascetic clothing, with long matted hair and a lean frame.

But what caught people's attention was not his appearance.

It was the claim that he has not sat down for more than a decade.

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Story Behind The 12-Year Vow

The practice is linked to a form of penance known as Khada Tapasya, which roughly translates to standing austerity.

Maharaj took a vow that required him to remain standing for 12 years as an offering to Lord Shiva.

According to accounts shared online, he avoided sitting, stretching out his legs or lying down. Even while resting, he remained upright.

Instead of sleeping in a bed, he used a specially designed support structure that allowed him to rest while standing.

Temple volunteers were also seen assisting him and applying ointments to his legs.

What Has This Done To His Body?

Videos show significant swelling and darkening in his legs, making his physical condition a major part of the discussion.

His health has not been independently examined or verified in public reports. However, the visible effects of prolonged standing have sparked debate about the physical cost of such practices.

While supporters see an act of faith, critics question the need for such hardship.

Why Would Someone Do This?

For many young Indians, the idea of voluntarily standing for years sounds impossible.

But within several spiritual traditions in South Asia, austerity has long been seen as a path towards self-discipline and devotion.

The concept is known as tapasya, a Sanskrit term associated with sacrifice, restraint and spiritual focus.

Lord Shiva is often associated with asceticism and renunciation in Hindu tradition. Because of that connection, some devotees choose demanding practices that they believe bring them closer to their spiritual goals.

For Maharaj, standing appears to be more than a physical challenge.

It is a personal expression of faith.